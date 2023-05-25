Stonyfield Organic Announces $7M Plant Expansion to Double Yogurt Pouch Output

LONDONDERRY, N.H.– Stonyfield Organic, the country’s leading organic yogurt maker, is announcing the expansion of its Londonderry, New Hampshire facility to meet the growing demand for its yogurt pouches. The brand is expanding its plant by 17,000 square feet, marking the second largest expansion in brand history. Stonyfield Organic has helped shape and democratize the organic food industry over the last 40 years and was the first brand to make an organic refrigerated pouch in 2013.

Over the last five years, Stonyfield Organic has seen double digit growth on its pouches due to several factors, including tremendous nationwide distribution growth: Stonyfield Organic yogurt pouches are now available in over 75% of grocery stores nationwide. This expansion will support this increased retail distribution and allow Stonyfield Organic to double its pouch output at the plant and add 46 million pouches annually to the facility. The new expansion will include more pouch production lines.

“Stonyfield set the standard for organic yogurt pouches many years ago, and they continue to be our most in demand product,” says Bill Cassidy, CEO of Stonyfield Organic. “This expansion will accelerate our production of our yogurt pouches and add 35% to our total pouch network to increase accessibility for our consumers.”

The building shell will be complete by the end of June and the new yogurt pouch line will be operational in October. The new wing of the facility is dedicated to Stonyfield Organic co-founder Samuel Kaymen and was unveiled in a ribbon-cutting ceremony as part of the brand’s 40th anniversary celebration.

Stonyfield Organic Yogurt pouches provide on-the-go families with a convenient, organic and nutritious snack that kids love, and parents can feel good about. With 14 essential nutrients, the yogurt pouches are made with organic milk and real fruit in a variety of flavors.

About Stonyfield Organic

As the country’s leading organic yogurt maker, Stonyfield believes that taking care of organic cows, farmers, and their lives’ work will produce healthy food, healthy businesses, and a healthy planet. Stonyfield, a Certified B-Corp, is also making a difference by helping to protect and preserve the next generation of farmers and families through programs like its Direct Milk Supply Program and Wolfe’s Neck Organic Training Program as well as #PlayFree, a nationwide, multi-year initiative to help keep families free from toxic persistent pesticides in outdoor spaces across the country.

All statistics provided by Material from April 2023 survey among sample of 506 people, ages 18+ who reside in the New York City DMA.