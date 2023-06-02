Stonyfield Organic Announces the Transition of Eight NYC Parks to Organic Grounds Maintenance by 2025 as Part of the StonyFIELDS Initiative

LONDONDERRY, N.H.–For the past forty years, Stonyfield Organic, the country’s leading organic yogurt maker, has provided green, organic pastures for its beloved cows to roam and graze, acknowledging the importance of organic fields for the production of its dairy products that are made without the use of toxic, persistent chemicals. In 2018, Stonyfield took their organic mission one step further with the launch of the StonyFIELDS program. Through this initiative, Stonyfield recognizes the larger impact organic fields could have on decreasing overall exposure to toxic, persistent chemicals for people, animals, and the planet, and is working toward the goal of converting all fields across the country to organic grounds. To-date, the brand has converted multiple parks in over 40 cities to organic maintenance, and now they are aiming to help make parks in New York City organically maintained as well.

Today, Stonyfield Organic is announcing that its StonyFIELDS program, which started with a small park in South Portland, Maine, is continuing its expansion in the largest city in the country: New York City. More than three-quarters of people living in the greater New York City area wish all public parks were free from pesticides.1 So, in collaboration with Osborne Organics, Eco-Friendly Parks For All Coalition (Beyond Pesticides, The Black Institute, Grassroots Environmental Education, Children’s Environmental Health Center at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and Voters for Animal Rights), Stop & Shop, and NYC Parks and Recreation, Stonyfield Organic is helping transition eight parks across all five boroughs to organically maintained grounds. The process, which began in 2022, will be completed in the fall of 2025.

“Many people recognize the benefits of organic food but aren’t aware of the potential dangers of spending time on fields that are sprayed with pesticides and other toxic chemicals,” said Gary Hirshberg, Co-Founder and Chief Organic Optimist, Stonyfield Organic. “Every neighborhood deserves a beautiful, healthy, organic park, and with our coalition, we’re excited about the progress we’re making in New York City to ensure all communities have this crucial access.”

Stonyfield knows that New Yorkers love the escape provided by public parks. While 52% of people in the greater New York City area visit public parks at least once a week, over half aren’t aware of the potential dangers of pesticides lurking within some community spaces. Regardless of this knowledge, four out of five survey respondents say they are more likely to visit a public park more often if they knew it was free of pesticides.1

“We are proud of the significant reduction in pesticide use at Parks, and our collaboration on this pilot with Eco-friendly Parks for All and Stonyfield will further demonstrate what can be achieved through our continued and expanded use of sustainable landscaping practices,” said NYC Parks Deputy Commissioner for Environment and Planning Jennifer Greenfeld.

The work to transition to organic land management in NYC parks grows out of a collaboration with Beyond Pesticides, Osborne Organics, and Eco-Friendly Parks for All, which began with the adoption of Intro Bill 1524 on Earth Day 2022. The work has now progressed to hands-on implementation with the NYC Parks and Recreation Department. The transition starts with the evaluation of soil biology at each of the parks, the development of a plan for soil health, organic fertilization, the adoption of organic-compatible management systems, and training of park workers. Stonyfield is paying $60,000 to Beyond Pesticides to underwrite this work, specifically at the NYC parks. You can learn more about Stonyfield’s efforts in the transition of NYC parks to organic at https://www.stonyfield.com/stonyfields-new-york/.

“This initiative is a collaboration with the national organic yogurt maker Stonyfield, the NYC Parks Department, and a coalition of local organization to eliminate petrochemical pesticides and fertilizers in an effort to protect the health of children, landscapers, and the community, enhance biodiversity (e.g., protect pollinators) in the parks, and mitigate the climate crisis,” said Jay Feldman, Executive Director of Beyond Pesticides.

The New York City parks that are currently undergoing the transition to organic grounds maintenance are below:

Morningside Park (Morningside Dr, New York, NY 10026) – Manhattan

Canarsie Park (9006 Seaview Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11236) – Brooklyn

Lincoln Terrace (E New York Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11213) – Brooklyn

Rufus King Park (150-29 Jamaica Ave, Queens, NY 11435) – Queens

Rev. Dr. Maggie Howard Playground (Tompkins Ave &, Broad St, Staten Island, NY 10304) – Staten Island

Mahoney Park (87 Crescent Ave, Staten Island, NY 10301) – Staten Island

Claremont Park (Clay Ave &, 8016, E 170th St, The Bronx, NY 10457) – Bronx

Jacobo Field at Mapes Playground (Prospect Ave &, E 180th St, The Bronx, NY 10460) – Bronx

The StonyFIELDS program also empowers everyone to make changes locally and at home in an effort to protect the health of children, their pets, and the environment. Residents can tag parks in their communities to have them reviewed by the StonyFIELDS task force through Stonyfield’s online Pesticide Portal. If chosen, Stonyfield will provide local park officials in your community with the proper tools to test for harmful pesticides and offer resources for them to transition to organic grounds maintenance.

Head to https://www.stonyfield.com/pesticideportal to tag your park and to learn more about how to take action in your own community and backyard.

About Stonyfield Organic

As the country’s leading organic yogurt maker, Stonyfield believes that taking care of organic farmers, cows, and their life’s work will produce healthy food, healthy businesses, and a healthy planet. Stonyfield, a Certified B-Corp, is also making a difference by helping to protect and preserve the next generation of farmers and families through programs like its Direct Milk Supply and Wolfe’s Neck Organic Training Program as well as #PlayFree, a nationwide, multi-year initiative to help keep families free from toxic persistent pesticides in outdoor spaces across the country.

1 All survey statistics were provided by Material from an April 2023 sampling of 506 people, ages 18+ residing in the greater New York City area.