Stonyfield Organic Doubles Down on the Fight Against Toxins with New Valentine’s Day Challenge Aimed at Helping People Remove Toxic Relationships

The organic yogurt brand supports people in moving on from past toxic relationships by encouraging them to consider blocking their toxic exes on social media and offering a chance to win $1,000.



LONDONDERRY, N.H. — Stonyfield Organic, the country’s leading organic yogurt maker, is proud to feed the country with organic yogurt and milk products made with high-quality ingredients and without toxic persistent pesticides. In 2018, Stonyfield took their commitment to organic fields even further with the StonyFIELDS initiative that aims to transform playing fields to organic grounds maintenance, blocking harmful toxins from other entry points in consumers’ lives. This Valentine’s Day, Stonyfield is taking the next step in its fight against toxins by launching the Toxic Ex Challenge.

Valentine’s Day is a time to celebrate loved ones and for some, an opportunity to look for new love. But it’s hard to make room for a new special someone when a previous relationship is still taking up space on one’s social media feed and mind. This Valentine’s Day, Stonyfield is encouraging people to block their toxic exes through the Toxic Ex Challenge, where participants will have a chance to win $1,000 and finally sever ties with exes who are no longer serving them.

“At Stonyfield, we are obsessively organic and passionate about removing toxins from our consumers’ lives. But toxins don’t just lurk in pesticides; they can be apparent in relationships, too,” said Chris Malnar, Vice President of Marketing, Stonyfield Organic. “Through the Toxic Ex Challenge, we hope to bring attention to a variety of ways people can detox their lives, from their social circles to the food they eat.”

Stonyfield is on a mission to promote awareness and education on organic, sustainable, and economically sound farming practices, with a focus on organic family farms. Since 1983, Stonyfield has been guided by the belief that organic farming and food are better for the health of people and the planet.

You can enter Stonyfield’s Toxic Ex Challenge by visiting StonyfieldToxicEx.com for your chance to win $1,0001.

About Stonyfield Organic

As the country’s leading organic yogurt maker, Stonyfield believes that taking care of organic farmers, cows, and their life’s work will produce healthy food, healthy businesses, and a healthy planet. Stonyfield, a Certified B-Corp, is also making a difference by helping to protect and preserve the next generation of farmers and families through programs like its Direct Milk Supply and Wolfe’s Neck Organic Training Program as well as StonyFIELDS, a nationwide, multi-year initiative to help keep families free from toxic persistent pesticides in outdoor spaces across the country.



