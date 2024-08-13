Stonyfield Organic Drops a SWEET THREADS Back-to-School Apparel Collection

Made of Sugarcane, the Brand Celebrates the First-Ever Kid’s Zero Grams of Sugar Added Dairy Yogurt Pouch Offered in the Industry

LONDONDERRY, N.H. — Stonyfield Organic, the country’s leading organic yogurt maker, is launching Stonyfield Kids ZEROg Sugar Added Pouches just in time for back-to-school season. With the launch of their new Kids ZEROg Sugar Added Pouches, the only Kids’ dairy yogurt pouch with zero grams of added sugar on the market, Stonyfield is releasing Sweet Threads, a limited-edition clothing collection made from sugarcane textile to emphasize that while your kid’s back-to-school wardrobe may be made of sugarcane, your kids’ lunch shouldn’t be.

Stonyfield’s Sweet Threads collection features four thoughtfully designed pieces for parents and kids made of 100% sugarcane textiles. The collection includes three kid’s short sleeve tee shirts printed with colorful graphic designs and playful text, and an adult long sleeve tee shirt perfect to wear to school drop off. All pieces are created using sugarcane textile which is derived from sugarcane plants.

The limited-edition clothing collection is made of 100% polylactic acid (PLA), a plant-based bioplastic that can be made from renewable materials like sugarcane plants. The production process involves extracting cellulose from sugarcane stalks, which is then spun into fibers and woven into fabric, offering a sustainable alternative to traditional polyester.

Stonyfield’s brand-new Kids’ ZEROg Added Sugar Yogurt Pouches are a convenient, affordable, and nutritious option this back-to-school season. Perfect for on-the-go breakfasts, lunch boxes, or after-school snacks, parents can feel confident they are providing kids with a nutritious, organic yogurt without sacrificing taste, so even the pickiest of eaters will enjoy. The organic ZEROg Added Sugar Yogurt Pouches come in delicious flavors like Blueberry Apple Carrot and Banilla (Banana and Vanilla) and are available now at select grocery stores nationwide for $1.99 (single serve) and $6.99 (4-count pack).

“When August rolls around, you can expect to find Stonyfield pouches in kids’ lunchboxes but this year, and we want to be an even bigger part of your back-to-school routines,” said Elizabeth Conover, Stonyfield Brand Director. “With the launch of Sweet Threads, Stonyfield is calling attention to the importance of our nutritious, ZEROg Added Sugar offering in a fun, interactive way that both parents and kids can enjoy. Parents shouldn’t have to worry about how much sugar is in their kid’s yogurt. So, we put sugarcane in their clothes instead as a fun way to remind parents about our new zero grams of sugar added offering.”

Stonyfield’s Sweet Threads collection is available for pre-sale starting today at https://www.stonyfield.com/sweet-threads/ for a limited time, starting at $20 for kids tees and $30 for adult tees.

About Stonyfield Organic

As the country’s leading organic yogurt maker, Stonyfield believes that taking care of organic farmers, cows, and their life’s work will produce healthy food, healthy businesses, and a healthy planet. Stonyfield, a Certified B-Corp, is also making a difference by helping to protect and preserve the next generation of farmers and families through programs like its Direct Milk Supply and Wolfe’s Neck Organic Training Program as well as #PlayFree, a nationwide, multi-year initiative to help keep families free from toxic persistent pesticides in outdoor spaces across the country.