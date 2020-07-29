Stonyfield Organic Yogurt Introduces the First Organic Daily Probiotic Yogurt Drink on the Market

LONDONDERRY, N.H. — Stonyfield Organic, the country’s leading organic yogurt maker, announced today the launch of Daily Probiotics, a probiotic yogurt drink in a 3.1oz easy-to-drink format designed to support both immune and digestive health.* Available in two flavors, Blueberry Pomegranate and Strawberry Acai, the new Daily Probiotics are made with real fruit and organic low fat milk, all for only 60 calories. Stonyfield’s latest innovation comes as the increasing consumer interest in preventive daily healthcare continues to fuel demand for convenient products made with probiotics, with the global probiotics market predicted to reach nearly 80 billion dollars by 2025.1

“Our new Daily Probiotics are a delicious snack that also provide billions of live active cultures in a portable, on-the-go format,” said Sophie Schmitt, Stonyfield Organic Brand Director. “We understand that consumers are looking for snacking options that serve multiple purposes at once and our Daily Probiotics do just that – offering both excellent taste and quality ingredients as well as probiotics to support immune and digestive health in one convenient bottle.”

“Beyond the standard cultures that are required, you may be surprised to learn that many yogurts actually do not contain the probiotic cultures that help support your immune system health,” said Maya Feller, RD. “Studies have shown that eating yogurt rich in probiotics can help foster the beneficial gut bacteria that support an improved immune system by possibly increasing white blood cell counts, so it’s important to look for yogurts that include these specific strains.”

Daily Probiotics shots are USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified and Gluten-Free. Daily Probiotics shots are available in the yogurt aisle of retailers nationwide in a 3.1oz. 6-pack format for a suggested retail price of $4.49. For more information visit stonyfield.com.

* When eaten regularly as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle.

About Stonyfield Organic

As the country’s leading organic yogurt maker, Stonyfield takes care with everything it puts into its products and everything it keeps out. By saying no to toxic persistent pesticides, artificial hormones, antibiotics and GMOs, Stonyfield has been saying yes to healthy food, healthy people, and a healthy planet for 36 years. Stonyfield, a Certified B-Corp, is also helping to protect and preserve the next generation of farmers and families through programs like its Direct Milk Supply and Wolfe’s Neck Organic Training Program as well as StonyFIELDS, a nationwide, multi-year initiative to help keep families free from toxic persistent pesticides in parks and playing fields across the country.