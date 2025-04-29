Straus Family Creamery Welcomes Bordessa Family Dairies as New Organic Milk Supplier

PETALUMA, Calif. – Straus Family Creamery is proud to welcome Bordessa Family Dairies to its network of organic family farms, furthering the company’s mission to revitalize rural communities and support sustainable family farming.

Bordessa Family Dairies, which includes Bordessa Dairy and Ocean Breeze Dairy, brings a multi-generational legacy of pasture-based dairy farming to the Straus supplier network. A fifth-generation farmer, Jarrid Bordessa runs the dairies alongside his wife Jackie, his brother and sister-in-law Gino and Christy Bordessa, and parents, Gary and Sandy Bordessa. The family’s dairy roots run deep, tracing back to Switzerland and Italy, where their ancestors herded cows through the Alps, milking them by hand. For over 100 years, the Bordessa family has continued their family’s farming tradition in Marin and Sonoma Counties.

“We’ve always admired Straus Family Creamery for their commitment to organic practices and their dedication to supporting local farmers,” says Jarrid Bordessa. “Joining the Straus supplier network feels like a natural fit — they share our values and understand the importance of sustainability for the future of family farming.”

The Bordessa family’s organic practices include rotational grazing to preserve soil health, applying manure and compost to fertilize pastures, and planting cover crops to enhance biodiversity. Recently, they completed a creek restoration project, planting 550 native trees and shrubs to capture carbon and create wildlife habitat — part of a broader carbon farm plan to sequester carbon and enrich the soil.

“The Bordessa family is deeply rooted in our farming community and committed to sustainable organic practices which align perfectly with our mission,” says Albert Straus, Founder of Straus Family Creamery. “Supporting families like the Bordessas ensures that future generations of farmers can thrive.”

Straus Family Creamery continues its mission to preserve small-scale family farms, ensuring that future generations can carry on the legacy of sustainable agriculture in Marin and Sonoma Counties.

ABOUT STRAUS FAMILY CREAMERY

Based in Northern California, Straus Family Creamery was the first certified organic creamery west of the Mississippi when it launched in 1994, and today it is known for its commitment to sustaining family farms, protecting the environment, mitigating climate change, and crafting the highest quality premium organic dairy products. Its line of all organic, minimally processed milks and cream, slowly-cultured yogurts, European-style butters, ice creams, and more is made with organic milk supplied by family farms in California’s Marin and Sonoma Counties.

Founded by Albert Straus – a second-generation dairy farmer and climate action pioneer who is currently on track to implement a carbon-neutral organic dairy farming model believed to be the first of its kind – Straus Family Creamery is collaborating​ with its supplying dairy farms to reach carbon neutrality by 2030. The family-owned company advocates for local organic dairy farmers whose farms utilize organic and regenerative carbon farming practices to improve soil health and capture carbon from the atmosphere.