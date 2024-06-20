Summer Fancy Food Show Showcases Innovative Dairy Foods Made With Sustainably Sourced Milk From California

Tracy, Calif. – The California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB) will spotlight a diverse selection of innovative and sustainably sourced specialty dairy products at the 2024 Summer Fancy Food show in New York, N.Y. June 23-25, 2024.

CMAB will sample an assortment of dairy applications including cheese, Hispanic dairy, lassi, desserts, whey-based spirits, and dairy protein puff snacks. California dairy processors in attendance include Angelo & Franco, Cheese Bits, dosa by Dosa, In Good Hands/CDI, Petite Pot, and Los Altos Foods. Attendees can visit CMAB booth #764 to learn more about products made with milk from California dairy families as well as the 6th Annual RCM Excelerator Open Innovation competition for new product innovation.

“The specialty food category is important to our California dairy processors who are making some of the most innovative, on-trend cheeses, dairy foods and snacks available. The Summer Fancy Food show is a tremendous outlet to showcase this innovation and sample with food manufacturers, buyers, entrepreneurs and innovators,” said John Talbot, CEO of the CMAB. “California’s award-winning dairy processors and cheesemakers are leading the industry with reliable and consistent products powered by sustainably sourced milk from California’s dairy farm families.”

California is the nation’s leading milk producer, and makes more butter, ice cream and nonfat dry milk than any other state. California is the second-largest producer of cheese and yogurt. California milk and dairy foods can be identified by the Real California Milk seal, which certifies they are made with milk from the state’s dairy families using some of the most sustainable farming practices in the world.

About Real California Milk/California Milk Advisory Board

The California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB), an instrumentality of the California Department of Food and Agriculture, is funded by the state's dairy farm families who lead the nation in sustainable dairy farming practices. With a vision to nourish the world with the wholesome goodness of Real California Milk, the CMAB's programs focus on increasing demand for California's sustainable dairy products in the state, across the U.S. and around the world through advertising, public relations, research, and retail and foodservice promotional programs. For more information and to connect with the CMAB, visit RealCaliforniaMilk.com.