Super Danimals Add an Immune Support to its Popular Yogurt

Snack time and kids are classic pairing. With the new Super Danimals, that iconic low-fat yogurt has a new boost. The new yogurt option offers immune system support in every spoonful. While kids might fight to eat other healthy food options, they will happily grab another container of this Danimals to enjoy.

Finding healthy, tasty food that kids like and parents appreciate can be a tricky situation. Parents want food that will support children’s immune system. When a food can balance the nutrition that parents want with the flavor that kids crave, it is a win for everyone.

“As the industry leader in children’s yogurt, we’re always innovating to meet the needs of parents and their families,” said Pedro Silveira, president of yogurt, Danone North America. “We know probiotics better than anyone, putting us in the unique position to launch an immune system-supporting yogurt just for kids.”

