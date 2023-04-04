Sustainable Skyr Brand Painterland Sisters Expands Distribution in Time for Earth Day

WESTFIELD, Penn.— Consumers looking for nutritious and sustainable snacks are in luck. By Earth Day, April 22, 2023, Painterland Sisters Organic Skyr Yogurt will have expanded distribution to include Pete’s Fresh Market in the Chicago area. They are also available in Whole Foods Market locations in the mid-Atlantic United States, Natural Grocers and Sprouts Farmers Market, Central Market, MOMS, Giant Eagle’s Market District, Kings Food Markets, Balducci’s, Giant Food Stores, Nugget Markets and Giant Food. Skyr (pronounced “skeer”) is a thicker, creamier Icelandic-style organic yogurt that is lactose-free, rich in probiotics, high in protein and contains 13 essential nutrients. Produced in Pennsylvania, the skyr is made from organic whole milk and sweetened naturally using fruits and cane sugar. Painterland Sisters Organic Skyr Yogurt is available in 5.3oz in five flavors: Plain, Blueberry Lemon, Strawberry, Vanilla Bean and Meadow Berry, as well as, 24oz containers in Vanilla and Plain.

“At Painterland Farms, we practice organic and regenerative farming and put our energies in putting the land and animals first. Our skyr is USDA certified organic, but in everything we do we go above and beyond organic requirements,” said Painterland Sisters co-founder Stephanie Painter. “We source all of our organic milk from our fourth generation regenerative family farm and others like it in Pennsylvania and we’re very committed to transparently sharing our restorative farming practices.”

“From all-natural fertilizers for the soil, to cows that graze freely on open, rotational pastures, we carefully think through every action and its impact on food, the environment, the animals, and our community,” added co-founder Hayley Painter. “All that goodness goes into each cup of skyr.”

Within a year of launching Painterland Sisters has already sold over $1 million in skyr and plans to continue expansion nationwide. It is sold in over 45 states nearing 1,500 locations. The brand launched in March 2022.

About Painterland Sisters

Sisters Stephanie and Hayley Painter launched Painterland Sisters Organic Skyr Yogurt as part of their mission to preserve, showcase and utilize their family’s Pennsylvania organic dairy farm, Painterland Farms. Painterland Sisters offers healthy, honest and sustainable products that connect consumers to the direct source of their food: the American farmer. A fourth-generation family-owned and operated farm, Painterland Farms practices regenerative farming and uses rotational grazing to keep the farmland as nutrient-rich as possible. Painterland Sisters Organic Skyr Yogurt contains billions of probiotics (BB12), is high in protein and calcium, lactose-free and Kosher. Painterland Sisters is a certified Woman-Owned Business.