Taste of the South Dips Announces Southeastern U.S. Retail Expansion with Publix

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Taste of the South Dips, makers of Fried Pickle and Ranch Dip and a variety of other premium ready-to-eat dips recently introduced veggie and sweet dip line extensions now available at all Publix locations. The lineup includes Fried Pickle & Ranch Dip in addition to four new flavors including Salted Caramel Fruit Dip, Vanilla Cream Cheese Fruit Dip, Creamy Chocolate Ganache Fruit Dip, and Buttermilk Ranch Dip. These new Taste of the South items can be found in the Publix produce department.

These new fresh, dairy-based dips will delight customers with exciting fresh-forward veggie and fruit dips from a brand they love. These great-tasting items are lower in calories and sugar than leading veggie and fruit dips and use the highest quality ingredients, including real cream cheese, whipped cream, all-natural sour cream, and premium inclusions. All the dip items will provide consumers with elevated flavor experiences. All five products are available in 12 oz. containers, perfect for sharing with friends and family.

With the expansion into Publix, Taste of the South Fried Pickle Dip is now sold nationwide in over 6,000 locations.

“With our manufacturing facilities located in the Southeast, Publix is the perfect partner to launch our new Taste of the South flavors,” said Andrew Smart, CEO of DiscoverFresh Foods, the parent company for the brand Taste of the South. “Bringing these new fresh items with elevated flavor profiles to Publix is an exciting expansion for our brand into the produce department.”

Taste of the South items can be found nationwide in retailers like Publix, Walmart, Sam’s Club, Costco, Harris Teeter, and many more. Please visit the Taste of the South Product Locator for specific locations.

About Taste of the South Dips Brand

Taste of the South Dips provides a variety of great-tasting, premium ready-to-eat dips, appetizers, and table-ready salads that are made with fresh ingredients. The company’s product innovation approach is based on the philosophy that great food connects people across tables, locations, and generations. The products are founded on traditional southern recipes and flavors. They are made with premium quality ingredients to create great-tasting ready-to-eat dips for family gatherings and entertainment occasions.

About DiscoverFresh Foods

DiscoverFresh Foods manufactures fresh ready-to-eat refrigerated dips, spreads, salads, desserts, and bakery products. The company specializes in developing innovative fresh products for retail, convenience, and foodservice distribution channels. Safe Quality Food Program (SQF) Level 2 certified manufacturing facilities are in Easley, SC, and Monroe, NC. Both facilities are supported by national distribution and logistics network capabilities to service their national and regional customers. In-house R&D and Marketing Services teams support brand innovation and package design for both branded and private label partners. Staple items are “homemade” quality foods such as dips, spreads, and desserts, producing both bakery and ready-to-eat products from its manufacturing facilities.

DiscoverFresh Foods partners with national brands looking to penetrate the refrigerated sections of fresh grocery. Companies that partner with DiscoverFresh Foods can take a product from ideation to store shelves and all the steps in between with a single partner.