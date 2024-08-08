Team Milk’s Every Woman’s Marathon Sells Out: A Historic Milestone in Women’s Running

7,000+ Women from All 50 States Will Convene in Savannah, GA, in November to Conquer 26.2 Miles Together – Nearly Half Are First Time Marathon Runners

WASHINGTON — Team Milk’s inaugural Every Woman’s Marathon, the U.S. marathon designed for women, by women, has officially sold out. On Saturday, November 16, 2024, over 7,000 women from all 50 states and 12 countries are registered to gather in Savannah, Georgia – and even more amazing, just under half of all participants will be first-time marathon runners. This overwhelming response highlights the demand for inclusive, empowering race experiences tailored to women of all abilities.

Every Woman’s Marathon is more than just a race; it’s a movement celebrating female strength, resilience, and community. Team Milk is providing dedicated support for Team Milk runners throughout their training journey with expert guidance from the race captains, including trailblazers like Kathrine Switzer, Deena Kastor, Alison Mariella Désir, Des Linden, and Danielle McLaughlin. Training and nutrition support from running coach Alysha Flynn and running dietitian Kristy Baumann, RD, LD. Runners can connect and train with each other virtually across the country on Team Milk’s Strava and access dedicated training and nutrition guides from beginner guides, postpartum guides, and advanced guides for runners trying to PR on the Savannah course at EveryWomansMarathon.com/training/. Moms can also access exclusive sessions with NAPS, designed to provide crucial support to moms during marathon training.

“We wanted to do more than organize a race – instead we are creating a movement that celebrates and empowers women. Every Woman’s Marathon addresses the unmet needs of women runners by providing a supportive and inclusive wellness experience for all women – before, during, and after the race,” says MilkPEP CEO Yin Woon Rani. “We knew marathons were the perfect space for milk to support after we uncovered that 70% of female runners seek additional protein during their marathon race preparation, with over half expressing a desire to incorporate more B12, vitamin D, and calcium into their training diets. Milk has all of that and more in one affordable glass that helps runners fuel, build lean muscle, and rehydrate and recover post-run.”

Team Milk will provide an unparalleled experience throughout the weekend with brand partners, including BMW, Fleet Feet, and rabbit, as premiere partners and Feetures, GU Energy, Heali, NAPS, Saalt, SPIbelt, and Visit Savannah as official partners. Each partner is committed to supporting women runners and enhancing the marathon weekend with unique offerings. Ahead of the race on Friday, Team Milk is hosting a Wellness Fair and Expo with yoga, cooking classes, workshops, speakers, live music, and opportunities to meet the EWM Captains—Des Linden, Kathrine Switzer, Alison Mariella Désir, Danielle McLaughlin, and Deena Kastor. During the race, there will be entertainment at every mile and GU Energy Liquid Gels along the course. Following the race, runners can rehydrate and recover their tired muscles with chocolate milk and celebrate with their families at the Finish Line Festival with live music, food trucks, and expert-led stretching sessions. More information and programming are to be announced.

“Team Milk is made up of truly inspiring and incredible women,” says Miranda Abney, VP of Marketing at MilkPEP. “We have women running their first marathon with their moms, women running their 16th marathon, women running their first race postpartum, and women running for their families and themselves. You can read their stories at EveryWomansMarathon.com/whywerun/. We’re hosting this race for each and every one of them and are proud to partner with incredible brands and organizations aligned with this vision.”

In addition to creating a transformative race experience, Every Woman’s Marathon is dedicated to making a significant social impact. Team Milk has pledged up to $1 million to charity organizations supporting women and girls across the U.S., including 261 Fearless, Black Girls RUN!, Girls on the Run International, Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia, and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®. Runners have raised an additional $11,000 for the charities to-date and can continue to fundraise throughout their training.

Every Woman’s Marathon is a USATF-certified course and can be run to qualify for the Boston Marathon. For more information and to stay updated on Team Milk’s Every Woman’s Marathon, visit EveryWomansMarathon.com and follow along on social media @EveryWomansMarathon.

About the Milk Processor Education Program

The Milk Processor Education Program (MilkPEP), based in Washington, D.C., is funded by the nation’s milk companies and is dedicated to educating consumers and increasing the consumption of fluid milk. For more information, visit MilkPEP.org.