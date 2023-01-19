The American Dairy Coalition Applauds New Appointments to House Agriculture Committee for 118th Congress

The American Dairy Coalition applauds the appointments announced this week by the Chairman of the House Agriculture Committee, Glen “GT” Thompson (R-PA).

“Farmers across the nation rely on the leadership of our Agriculture Committees to work through important policy that impacts the lives of farmers and the families who enjoy their products. We applaud these new appointees and look forward to working closely with them to ensure a bright future for the U.S. Dairy Industry.” – Laurie Fischer, CEO, American Dairy Coalition.

Chairman Thompsons Agriculture Committee Roster for the 118th Congress can be viewed below:

Returning Members

Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson (PA-15), Chairman

Rep. Rick Crawford (AR-01)

Rep. Austin Scott (GA-08)

Rep. Scott DesJarlais (TN-04)

Rep. Doug LaMalfa (CA-01)

Rep. David Rouzer (NC-07)

Rep. Trent Kelly (MS-01)

Rep. Don Bacon (NE-02)

Rep. Dusty Johnson (SD-AL)

Rep. Jim Baird (IN-04)

Rep. Tracey Mann (KS-01)

Rep. Mary Miller (IL-15)

Rep. Barry Moore (AL-02)

Rep. Kat Cammack (FL-03)

Rep. Brad Finstad (MN-01)

New Members

Rep. Frank Lucas (OK-03)

Rep. John Rose (TN-06)

Rep. Ronny Jackson (TX-13)

Rep. Mark Alford (MO-04)

Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer (OR-05)

Rep. Monica De La Cruz (TX-15)

Rep. John Duarte (CA-13)

Rep. Nick Langworthy (NY-23)

Rep. Max Miller (OH-07)

Rep. Marc Molinaro (NY-19)

Rep. Zach Nunn (IA-03)

Rep. Derrick Van Orden (WI-03)

