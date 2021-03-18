The Buttergate Theory Isn’t Solid

The following is an op-ed written by Martin Scanlon and Rick Holley, professors in food and human nutritional sciences and Kees Plaizier, professor in animal science. It was originally published in the Globe and Mail on March 3, 2021.

In recent weeks, the ‘Buttergate’ scandal about butter hardness has been reported on by media outlets around the world. The allegation is that much of Canada’s butter has recently become harder – meaning it doesn’t get soft at room temperature – owing to farmers feeding cows more palm oil, However, the evidence of a change of consistency is anecdotal, and hasn’t been studied in temperature-controlled, peer-reviewed experiments.

So, what is going on with butter hardness, and is there any solidity to arguments that changes in the way farmers feed their cows affect your enjoyment of a slice of toast?

