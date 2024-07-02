The Dairy Alliance and Publix Fuel Runners at Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo

Provides attendees with nutrient-rich and refreshing dairy milk at Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo

ATLANTA — The Dairy Alliance, a nonprofit funded by dairy farmers in the Southeast, is teaming up with Publix to hydrate and fuel up runners at the Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo presented by Publix at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. The Dairy Alliance will distribute over 6,000 bottles of chocolate dairy milk, generously provided by Publix. Attendees are encouraged to visit The Dairy Alliance exhibit in Hall C4 at Booth #410 from July 2 to 3, 2024, between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Research supports that dairy milk is one of the best beverages for hydration, outperforming water, and sports drinks. The Dairy Alliance’s team members will be onsite to educate attendees firsthand about dairy milk’s hydration benefits leading up to the AJC Peachtree Road Race on July 4.

“We are thrilled to be working with Publix again and supporting runners as they prepare for the world’s largest 10K race,” Geri Berdak, Chief Executive Officer at The Dairy Alliance. “Our focus is to help all 60,000 plus runners have their best day through the powerful benefits of dairy milk which includes hydration and recovery, and we are honored to be part of such a significant event in the Atlanta area.”

Expo attendees are invited to connect with Marie Spano, MS, RD, CSCS, CSSD, a renowned sports nutritionist and nutrition communications expert. Spano will be a panelist at this year’s Expo where attendees can meet her at The Dairy Alliance Booth #410 in person.

“This is an excellent opportunity for attendees to discover how dairy milk can support their peak performance and recovery,” said Spano. “I’m looking forward to speaking on this year’s panel and representing The Dairy Alliance as we connect with runners leading up to race day.”

The Expo will be open to the public, where attendees can stop by and grab a complimentary bottle of refreshing chocolate milk, cooling towels, cowbells, and stickers.

The AJC Peachtree Road Race is part of the lead-up to Every Woman’s Marathon, an initiative by MilkPEP. The Dairy Alliance is dedicated to supporting women and their races. Join #TEAMMILK by signing up for Every Woman’s Marathon as a runner or supporter.

Learn more at https://everywomansmarathon.com. For more information about The Dairy Alliance, visit https://thedairyalliance.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram @TheDairyAlliance.