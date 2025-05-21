The Dairy Alliance Brings Milk’s Got Game Back to the Ballpark as Official Milk Partner of the Danville Dairy Daddies

The Southeast nonprofit is back for the 2025 season with fresh activations, farmer celebrations, and real dairy-powered fun

ATLANTA, GA – The Dairy Alliance, a nonprofit organization funded by dairy farm families in the Southeast, is proud to return as the official milk partner of the Danville Dairy Daddies for the 2025 season. As presenting sponsor, The Dairy Alliance will bring its Milk’s Got Game initiative to the ballpark, highlighting how real dairy milk supports strength, performance, and hydration.

“We’re proud to continue our work with the Dairy Daddies and build on the momentum we created last season,” said Geri Berdak, Chief Executive Officer at The Dairy Alliance. “This partnership allows us to spotlight the powerful benefits of real dairy milk and celebrate the hardworking Virginia dairy farmers who bring fresh, local dairy to our communities. Through our Milk’s Got Game initiative, we’re showing how real dairy milk fuels strength and performance, both on the field and in everyday life.”

From late May through July, the Virginia-based team will play at Dan Daniel Memorial Park in Danville, Virginia, where fans will experience the full impact of this partnership. Building on its role as presenting sponsor, The Dairy Alliance is expanding its Dairy Princess Program, which launched at the Dairy Daddies games in 2024. This year, local Dairy Princesses will be crowned at both Dairy Daddies and Otterbots home games, honoring young leaders who serve as champions for their communities and local dairy.

Dairy Farmer Night returns on June 6 and gives fans the opportunity to meet local Virginia dairy farmers, learn how milk makes its journey from farm to table, and enjoy fun dairy-themed giveaways. Fans can also look forward to sampling delicious and refreshing dairy foods during the Farmer Night. These interactive experiences highlight how real dairy milk fuels active lifestyles whether you are playing hard on the field or cheering from the stands.

“We love getting out here to meet families and cheer on the team,” said Roy Vanderhyde, Virginia dairy farmer from Vanderhyde Dairy Inc. “It’s a fun way to show where milk really comes from and the care that goes into every gallon. This partnership connects us directly with our community while celebrating the hardworking dairy farmers who make it all possible.”

The Dairy Alliance will also help mark National Dairy Month in June and National Hydration Day on June 23 with special game-day programming that encourages healthy hydration and supports active lifestyles. As part of the celebration, the Milk’s Got Game initiative will highlight the power of real dairy milk, reminding fans of its essential nutrients that fuel athletes, families, and fans alike.

To learn more about The Dairy Alliance, visit https://thedairyalliance.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram @TheDairyAlliance.

About The Dairy Alliance

The Dairy Alliance is a nonprofit funded by dairy farm families of the Southeast. We work diligently with dairy farmers, schools, sports teams, health professionals, local organizations, state leaders, the media, and the public to promote dairy foods and knowledge about the dairy industry. Our efforts center in eight states: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.