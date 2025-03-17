The Dairy Alliance Celebrates Tennessee Agriculture Day on the Hill

Highlighting Dairy’s Impact on Tennessee’s Economy, Communities, and Agriculture



NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Dairy Alliance , a nonprofit funded by dairy farm families in the Southeast, will participate in Agriculture Day on the Hill on March 18 at Beth Harwell Plaza. The annual event brings together farmers, industry leaders and lawmakers to celebrate the vital role of agriculture in Tennessee and recognize dairy’s contributions to the state’s economy and communities.

As a key event partner, The Dairy Alliance will join the Tennessee Farm Bureau and the Tennessee Department of Agriculture from 7 AM to 11 AM to honor the dairy farmers who provide Tennesseans with nutritious, real dairy products.

“Agriculture Day on the Hill provides an exciting platform to highlight the vital role dairy farming plays in shaping the state’s agricultural landscape,” said Farrah Newberry, VP, Agriculture and Environmental Affairs at The Dairy Alliance at The Dairy Alliance. “We look forward to connecting with attendees and emphasizing the significant impact of dairy on Tennessee’s economy and farming communities.”

Agriculture Day on the Hill gives policymakers and the public a chance to connect with farmers and learn more about the dairy industry’s commitment to sustainability, nutrition and community support.

Attendees can visit The Dairy Alliance’s booth to meet representatives, participate in dairy-related activities and celebrate the hard work of local dairy farmers.

For more information about The Dairy Alliance, plus recipes, nutrition tips, and dairy farming information, visit https://thedairyalliance.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram @TheDairyAlliance.