The Dairy Alliance Secures Natural Resources Conservation Grant to Advance Dairy Smart Roadmap in Georgia

Leads Sustainable Practices for Dairy Farmers Across the Southeast and Beyond

ATLANTA — The Dairy Alliance, a nonprofit funded by dairy farm families in the Southeast, continues to be a leader in sustainability. The organization has secured funding from the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) Technical Assistance to bolster sustainability efforts on Georgia dairy farms. The Dairy Alliance’s grant will accelerate progress towards the Georgia Dairy Smart Roadmap by 2025, outlining technologies and practices for all Georgia dairy producers, serving as a model for the Southeast.

In partnership with the Georgia Milk Producers and Newtrient, an organization committed to reducing the environmental footprint of U.S. dairy and making it economically viable to achieve, the grant funding will provide conservation planning and technical assistance to 10 diverse dairy producers. This grant funding will accelerate progress towards the U.S. dairy industry’s 2050 environmental goals including achieving greenhouse gas neutrality, optimizing water use while maximizing recycling, and improving water quality.

“Georgia farmers are grappling with considerable challenges, ranging from the severity and frequency of extreme weather events to heightened scrutiny of their environmental impacts,” said Geri Berdak, Chief Executive Officer at The Dairy Alliance. “The timing of this vital funding is more important than ever, and we are deeply honored and appreciative of this grant that will allow us to further our mission and shared goals for dairy farmers in Georgia.”

In the last five years, the Southeast region has experienced an annual average of 8.6 extreme weather events, which is double the annual average of 4.3 extreme events in the previous 40 years. Therefore, dairy farms are operating on extremely tight margins with little cash available to make big investments in conservation planning and projects.

“We appreciate the Georgia NRCS funding this important work to assist dairy farmers in their efforts to reduce their environmental impact and improve the resiliency of their operations to meet the challenges of dairy production today,” added Berdak.

