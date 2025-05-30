The International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) Statement on MAHA Commission Assessment

The International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) Dairy May 29, 2025

WASHINGTON — Michael Dykes, D.V.M., the president and CEO of the International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA), issued the following statement on the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Commission’s Making Our Children Healthy Again Assessment:

“U.S. dairy farmers, processors, and the entire dairy supply chain share the MAHA Commission’s goal to reduce childhood chronic disease, and at IDFA we’re taking bold action alongside the federal government to ensure every child can access and benefit from dairy nutrition. In the past two years alone, dairy food companies have committed to reducing added sugar and removing certified artificial colors in dairy products served in schools. Appealing to all consumers, dairy companies are offering wholesome new products rich in nutrients, lower in added sugar, and higher in protein, while reducing or removing lactose and extending shelf life. 

“We appreciate that the Commission’s assessment recognizes the many positive health outcomes associated with dairy products and highlights the role of improving health through dairy incentives in SNAP. Every day in communities across the country, the dairy industry is partnering with federal, state and local leaders to improve access to dairy foods for low-income Americans through school meals, WIC, and SNAP, offering education and nutrition counseling on creating a healthier diet with dairy’s 13 essential nutrients critical for growth, development, and immune function. As the MAHA Commission develops its strategy to tackle childhood chronic disease, we urge the Commission to embrace sound science and evidence throughout, and to continue to work with IDFA and our dairy industry partners to build a healthier future for all children.”

The International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA), Washington, D.C., represents the nation’s dairy manufacturing and marketing industry, which supports more than 3.2 million jobs that generate $49 billion in direct wages and $794 billion in overall economic impact. IDFA’s diverse membership ranges from multinational organizations to single-plant companies, from dairy companies and cooperatives to food retailers and suppliers, all on the cutting edge of innovation and sustainable business practices. Together, they represent most of the milk, cheese, ice cream, yogurt and cultured products, and dairy ingredients produced and marketed in the United States and sold throughout the world. Delicious, safe and nutritious, dairy foods offer unparalleled health and consumer benefits to people of all ages.

Related Articles

Dairy

IDFA Urges DGAC to Enhance Dairy’s Role in Healthy Diets and Improve Access to Dairy for All Americans

International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) Dairy June 3, 2024

The International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) submitted comments to the 2025 Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee (DGAC) urging the panel to maintain and enhance dairy’s role as a core component of a recommended healthy diet for Americans. IDFA also urged the DGAC to restore dairy to its draft conclusions on dietary patterns associated with favorable outcomes for body weight and obesity in adults.

Dairy

IDFA Statement on Expanded Market Access to Costa Rica for U.S. Dairy

The International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) Dairy May 29, 2025

“This win has been several years in the making, and IDFA is grateful to have worked in partnership with USDA, the U.S. dairy industry, and the government of Costa Rica to remove this technical barrier to trade, providing expanded access to one of the most important and growing Central American markets for U.S. dairy; specifically, IDFA provided technical assistance to USDA on the process for establishment registration and food safety systems evaluation.”

Dairy

International Dairy Foods Association Welcomes Samuel Alcaine, Ph.D. and Jeffrey Cullen

The International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) Dairy October 3, 2024

The International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) is excited to announce the addition of two accomplished professionals to its team. Samuel Alcaine, Ph.D., will join IDFA as vice president of regulatory and scientific affairs, and Jeffrey Cullen will take on the role of director of video production and digital communications. These additions further strengthen IDFA’s ability to deliver exceptional value and support to its members.