The International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) Statement on Pending and New Tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump announced 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico and 10% on imports from China, each with varying implementation dates. The International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) released the following statement in response to the tariffs:

“The U.S. dairy industry is watching closely as the President and his Administration leverage U.S. law and tariffs as a negotiating tool to strengthen America’s national security. We know the Administration understands that robust market access to Canada, Mexico, and China—our three largest trading partners—is critical to the future of U.S. dairy, and we remain hopeful that the President and his Administration do everything in their power to ensure the tariffs avoid unintended impacts on our dairy farmers and processors, including the potential for retaliatory tariffs on U.S. dairy exports. IDFA remains committed to working with the Trump Administration to expand trade opportunities for our industry, and we urge the Administration to continue proactive negotiations with our top trading partners to ensure dairy trade continues to grow.”

