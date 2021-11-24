The Laughing Cow Launches a Snack that Combines Cheese and Legumes for a Unique Experience

MONTREAL – Reflecting its commitment to offer a variety of simple, nutritious, and delicious snacks, The Laughing Cow® is proud to announce the launch of two new flavours under The Laughing Cow® Mix line, made with a smooth blend of real cheeses, legumes and spices and still in a portion format. The Laughing Cow® Mix Chickpea is enhanced with a blend of fine herbs while the red bean version is enhanced with smoked paprika. With the trend for legume consumption stronger than ever, The Laughing Cow® Mix now offers new flavours that are as bold as they are delicious to bring something new to your sandwiches or wraps, or for a quick and nutritious snack.

The Laughing Cow® has been responding to the changing needs and tastes of consumers for over 100 years and has demonstrated its innovation and relevance through its visionary spirit.

“The Laughing Cow® is a positive, forward-looking, 100-year-old brand that now offers a unique experience for the most adventurous consumers looking for something new. We are convinced of the benefits of dairy products, but this does not prevent us from thinking beyond and believing in the complementarity of dairy products, which is our DNA, and legumes, while remaining true to our mission of a healthier and more responsible food for all,” says Marie-Eve Robert, Vice President of Marketing for Bel Canada Group.

A strong consumer trend

In September 2021, Innova Market Insight found that 60% of consumers worldwide want new sensory experiences with aromas, textures and colours, and one third said that unusual flavour combinations influence their food or beverage choices. Also, eating legumes on a regular basis leads to, among other things, improved control of diabetes and a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease (Passeport Santé, October 2021).

Additional information

To find out which grocery stores carry The Laughing Cow ® Mix Chickpea and The Laughing Cow ® Mix Red Bean in your area, click here.

The Laughing Cow ® Mix is available in a traditional round box format with eight triangular portions totalling 140 grams.

Mix is available in a traditional round box format with eight triangular portions totalling 140 grams. Each serving provides two grams of protein and 35 calories.

Average national regular price: $4.42

About The Laughing Cow®

The Laughing Cow® was founded in 1921 in France. The Laughing Cow® is consumed in over 120 countries around the world, making it the fourth-largest processed cheese brand in the world. It has been on the Canadian market for over 60 years and this core line has been proudly made in Quebec, in Saint-Nicolas, with the collaboration of Fromagerie Bergeron since 2007. With its creamy texture, The Laughing Cow® is ideal for a snack, combining a portion of laughter with a portion of nutrition. For more information, visit www.thelaughingcow.ca.

About Bel Canada Group

Bel Canada Group is a subsidiary of Bel Group, one of the world leaders in branded cheeses and a major player in the healthy snack market with distribution in nearly 120 countries. For more than 150 years, Groupe Bel has been inventing and manufacturing unique cheeses with tasty recipes that are consumed by 400 million people around the world. In 2018 alone, the Group launched more than 40 product innovations or improvements. Created in 2005 to boost the development of the Group’s activities in Canada, the subsidiary now employs 200 employees, including 60 at its head office in Montreal. For more information, visit www.bel-canada.ca/en/.