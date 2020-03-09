The Laughing Cow Promotes Mirth and ‘Real Cheese’

The Laughing Cow wants to spread its bovine laughter across America.

The nearly 100-year-old cheese icon from Bel Brands has reformulated its soft wedges with added calcium and is highlighting the brand’s “real cheese” status in a new campaign titled “Because It’s Better To Laugh.”

Campaign messaging debuted this week on the Nasdaq and Thomson Reuters billboards in Manhattan’s Times Square—an area that attracts an estimated 1.5 million residents and tourists daily, according the official Times Square website.

