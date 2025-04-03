The Michigan Milk Producers Association (MMPA) Celebrates Success

The meeting included remarks from partners and recognition of milestone events and outstanding members.

NOVI, Mich. — Michigan Milk Producers Association (MMPA) members and guests gathered in Novi, Michigan, on March 19 for MMPA’s 109th Annual Meeting. The nearly 200 attendees learned from MMPA leadership and industry partners about how MMPA is charging ahead and joined in celebrating the partners and members who made the success possible.

During the Annual Meeting, Joe Diglio, MMPA President & CEO, shared the impressive number of milestone events the cooperative celebrated last year and shared his vision for the future. “I’m proud of what we’ve been able to do this last year and I’m excited about the future. That’s why we’ve coined this meeting CHARGE, because we are in charge. We’re not only in charge of the destination that we’re taking our business and the products that we produce, but we’re taking charge of the direction we want to go.”

Attendees heard from partners that highlighted some of these milestone events including Dr. Jayen Mehta, Amul Managing Director; Omid McDonald, Dairy Distillery Founder & CEO; and Mike Upchurch, Trilliant Foods Founder & CEO. These partnerships enable MMPA to diversify its portfolio and invest in premium products that reach a broader spectrum of consumers.

Dr. Jayen Mehta shared virtual remarks from India about MMPA’s partnership with Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Limited (GCMMF), the world’s largest dairy cooperative and owners of the Amul brand. The collaboration was announced at last year’s Annual Meeting and has resulted in the sales of over a million gallons of Amul branded fluid milk in the U.S., utilizing MMPA member milk.

“The good quality milk supplied by MMPA and packed in the Superior Dairy facilities is setting new milestones, not just in the marketing of Amul milk, but more importantly the association and bond between the two cooperatives,” Dr. Jayen Mehta, Amul Managing Director said. “During the United Nations International Year of the Cooperatives, this is a shining example and all of us in India take pride in this association.”

Omid McDonald, Dairy Distillery Founder & CEO, shared about the groundbreaking event held last year that kicked off the construction of America’s lowest-carbon intensity dairy ethanol plant at MMPA’s Constantine, Michigan, facility. “The concept of taking a low value by-product and turning it into jet fuel is getting a lot of attention with the sustainability aspect and the community benefits. MMPA has been recognized as a leader and pioneer in the world’s first dairy ethanol plant that we’re proving out and will be a model for other dairies.”

Trilliant Foods Founder & CEO Mike Upchurch, shared about their new high-protein drink Nurri made possible by their partnership with MMPA, and Upchurch expressed his thanks to MMPA members responsible for supplying them with high quality milk. “The MMPA team complements us. We’ve been seamless from the beginning because of your engagement, innovation, and the way you think. You aren’t only a perfect partner, but you think the same way as we do, and that’s a huge compliment to your organization.”

In addition to recognizing partners, the Annual Meeting proceedings involved recognizing the cooperative’s success last year and honoring several MMPA members including MMPA Outstanding Young Dairy Cooperators, members achieving 35 and 50 years of membership, the MMPA member farm who achieved the best quality milk in 2024 of all MMPA farms, Koppenol Dairy Farm of Coopersville, Michigan; and the first Food Bank Council of Michigan Legacy Award recipient, Larsen Farms of Scottville, Michigan, recognized for their work with their local food bank.

“Our cooperative’s strength relies on young farmers who have a future in our organization, our long-time members who provide the stability and wisdom that come with many years in the business, and members who are working in their communities to help supply dairy to those less fortunate,” Doug Chapin, MMPA Board Chairman said.

The meeting proceedings also included recognition of a trifecta of success among MMPA’s leadership. MMPA Board Chairman Doug Chapin was named the 2024 Farmer Communicator of the Year by the National Milk Producers Federation recognizing his efforts for sharing dairy’s story to foster a deeper understanding of the challenges and opportunities faced by dairy farmers. MMPA Board Vice Chairman Tony Jandernoa was named the 2025 Dairy Farm of the Year by the Michigan State University Department of Animal Science. Rounding out the success, MMPA President & CEO Joe Diglio was recently named the 2025 Robert B. Engel Farmer Co-op Manager of the Year by the National Council of Farmer Cooperatives for his outstanding achievement and commitment to cooperative principles.

MMPA Treasurer Eric Frahm presented the financial status of the cooperative and reported on a strong balance sheet and annual net savings for fiscal year 2024. MMPA recently paid out $1.7 million in cash patronage refunds to its dairy farmer members, representing twenty-five percent of the net savings with the remaining non-cash balance allocated to certificates of equity to be revolved back to members in future years.

In the board reorganizational meeting held at the conclusion of the Annual Meeting, the following officers were reelected: Doug Chapin as board chairman, Tony Jandernoa as board vice chairman and Eric Frahm as treasurer.

About Michigan Milk Producers Association (MMPA)

The Michigan Milk Producers Association (MMPA) is a member-owned and operated milk marketing cooperative known for producing high-quality, award-winning dairy products. Established in 1916, MMPA is the 10th largest U.S. dairy farmer-owned cooperative serving members in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana and Wisconsin. At MMPA, commitment to milk quality begins on the farm and extends through all four of their SQF version 9.0 certified processing facilities: a cheese plant in Indiana, a dairy product plant in Ohio and two dairy ingredient plants in Michigan.

