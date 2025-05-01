The Prairie Farms Family of Companies Announces Partnership with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation

A $100,000 Donation Goal for ALSF Through Branded Lemonade Sales Announced

EDWARDSVILLE, IL & SPRINGFIELD, MO – Prairie Farms Dairy and Hiland Dairy Foods are excited to announce a partnership with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation™ (ALSF), a national leader in the fight against childhood cancer. Beginning April 29th, 2025, a portion of the sale price from any Prairie Farms or Hiland Dairy lemonade purchased will be donated to ALSF™ . The Prairie Farms Family of Companies pledges to donate a minimum of $100,000 in support of the ALSF mission to end childhood cancer and support families impacted by the disease.

Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation was founded in 2005 by Alexandra “Alex” Scott. She was 4 years old and fighting cancer, but wanted to hold a lemonade stand in her front yard to raise money for cancer research. Her dream of finding cures for all childhood cancers inspired others to donate to the cause and hold lemonade stands of their own. She raised $1 million before she passed away four short years later. Today, the mission of ALSF is to change the lives of children with cancer through funding research, raising awareness, and supporting families. ALSF has since raised more than $300 million to support cancer research projects and childhood cancer families across the country.

“ALSF is a life changing organization and we’re thankful for the opportunity to show our support through this wonderful partnership,” said Matt McClelland, CEO and Executive Vice President for Prairie Farms Dairy. “One of our foundational beliefs is to do right by our employees and customers and I think supporting childhood cancer research is a statement for how we intend to accomplish that in 2025.”

“We’re proud to stand with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation,” said Rick Beaman, president of Hiland Dairy. “This partnership allows our community to contribute in a small but powerful way—with each bottle adding up to real impact.”

“At Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, we believe that every partnership helps move us closer to a cure,” said Liz Scott, Alex’s mom and co-executive director at ALSF. “This partnership with Prairie Farms and Hiland Dairy is a meaningful way to bring awareness to our mission in the Midwest and the South through selling lemonade-which speaks to our front yard beginnings. We’re grateful for their partnership in helping end childhood cancer.”

Prairie Farms and Hiland Dairy branded lemonade products in pints, quarts, and half gallons, are available at retailers across Mid-America and included in the ALSF promotions. Lemonade fans are encouraged to look for specially marked ALSF labels with a QR code on these products and help support the mission to fund childhood cancer research and families.

For more information about our partnership with ALSF, please visit PrairieFarms.com/ALSF or HilandDairy.com/ALSF.

Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc. is one of the largest and most successful dairy cooperatives operating in the Midwest and the South. Elements of the cooperative include more than 600 farm families, 7,000 associates, 48 manufacturing plants, 100+ distribution facilities, and annual sales of over $4.69 billion. Prairie Farms is a nationally recognized leader in the dairy industry known for setting the standard for milk flavor innovations and producing award-winning milk, cheese, and cultured dairy products. With headquarters in Edwardsville, Ill., the Prairie Farms distribution footprint covers over 30 percent of the United States; products are available in grocery chains, mass merchandiser stores, club stores, convenience stores, dollar stores, drug stores, schools, food service outlets, and warehouse distribution centers. For more information visit www.prairiefarms.com.

Hiland Dairy Foods is a leading farmer-owned dairy foods company headquartered in Springfield, Missouri. Their widely loved products include milk, dips, cottage cheese, flavored milk, sour cream, yogurt, ice cream, butter, cheese, and eggnog. In addition, Hiland Dairy has expanded beyond dairy and produces and distributes various other beverages, such as Red Diamond Tea, lemonade, and fresh juices. Hiland employs 4,000 throughout Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. Hiland’s milk comes from our farmer owners just miles from their processing plants, where our milk goes from the farm to the shelves within 48 hours. Learn more at www.hilanddairy.com/company/media-center/

Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) emerged from the front yard lemonade stand of 4-year-old Alexandra “Alex” Scott, who was fighting cancer and wanted to raise money to find cures for all children with cancer. By the time Alex passed away at the age of 8, she had raised $1 million. Since then, the Foundation bearing her name has evolved into a worldwide fundraising movement and the largest independent childhood cancer charity in the U.S. ALSF is a leader in funding pediatric cancer research projects across the globe and providing programs to families affected by childhood cancer. For more information, visit AlexsLemonade.org.