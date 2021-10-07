The Urgent Company Brings Second Brand to Market: Animal-Free Cream Cheese from Modern Kitchen

LOS ANGELES — Modern Kitchen, a new brand from The Urgent Company, has just upgraded the dairy aisle. The brand’s debut product, animal-free cream cheese, offers a delicious option that delivers the elevated taste and creamy texture of traditional cream cheese and is better for the planet. Modern Kitchen Cream Cheese, the second product from The Urgent Company, will be available in three chef-inspired flavors this fall and is naturally lactose free, hormone free, and cholesterol free. The launch of Modern Kitchen marks the first cream cheese made with Perfect Day animal-free milk protein and the first time consumers will be able to enjoy a cream cheese that protects the climate future without compromising on taste and texture.

The Urgent Company uses innovative advancements in science and technology to rethink food and make less of an impact on the planet. The company’s first brand, Brave Robot ice cream debuted in 2020 and was met with immediate demand. Now offered in more than 5,000 grocery stores nationwide and with one million pints sold, Brave Robot has quickly become the number one growth driver in the plant-based ice cream category (Source: IRI Total US Food – 12W).

“We’re so excited to see our second brand, Modern Kitchen, available to consumers. We’re confident they’ll love the taste and texture just as much as their favorite cream cheese (and they’re probably about to have a new favorite!),” remarks Paul Kollesoff, co-founder and general manager at The Urgent Company. “By applying science and technology, we’re able to make better versions of the same dairy products consumers love. And of course, it’s more sustainable than other options on the market because that’s just what we do!”

“I’ve dreamed of an animal-free cream cheese for years, and we’ve finally unlocked the flavor and texture that makes traditional cream cheese so darn good,” says Perfect Day CEO and co-founder, Ryan Pandya. “We’re thrilled to bring Modern Kitchen to consumers who have been eagerly awaiting more products made with Perfect Day.”

With planet-friendly options in demand, Modern Kitchen’s animal-free cream cheese comes in flavors inspired by the modern home chef. Strawberry, Spring Onion + Chive, and Harissa Pepper varieties are now available for presale at eatmodern.kitchen ($30/3 pack). For Southern Californians, Modern Kitchen will also launch in select stores in the months ahead. The brand will make its debut this weekend, sponsoring Brooklyn Bagelfest where it will serve up bagels smeared with Modern Kitchen Cream Cheese.

Visit the brand’s website or Instagram @eatmodern to learn more and find out when it’s coming to local retailers.

ABOUT THE URGENT COMPANY

The Urgent Company is a new type of CPG company, one with a singular focus on the next generation of consumer brands that harness the latest in innovation and science to create revolutionary, delicious, and sustainable animal-free foods with less impact on the planet. The Urgent Company made its marketplace premiere with the launch of Brave Robot, a revolutionary ice cream made with Perfect Day’s non-animal whey protein, which uses science and a little bit of technology to remove animals from the equation without sacrificing the indulgent taste and texture of dairy. The Urgent Company strives to be different, while making a difference. They exist for the future and believe that if things don’t change now, there will be nothing left for tomorrow. Visit theurgentcompany.com to learn more.

ABOUT PERFECT DAY

Founded in 2014 by bioengineers Ryan Pandya and Perumal Gandhi, Perfect Day is on a mission to create a kinder, greener tomorrow through the thoughtful use of biology. Leveraging expertise across biological engineering, food innovation, and consumer products, Perfect Day is helping companies big and small develop, scale, and commercialize next-generation products that satisfy consumers’ demands and champion a path toward a sustainable future.

The company’s flagship product, the world’s first precision fermentation protein, debuted in 2020. Instead of relying on cows, Perfect Day utilizes microflora to create proprietary animal-free protein. Perfect Day’s protein can be used across a range of products to deliver the same taste and texture without compromise. An ISO compliant, third-party reviewed life cycle assessment (LCA) found that Perfect Day’s whey protein reduces blue water consumption by up to 99%, greenhouse gas emissions by up to 97%, and non-renewable energy use by up to 60%, compared to conventional production methods. To learn more, visit perfectday.com or follow along on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.