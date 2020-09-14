These State Fair-Inspired Milks Come in Flavors Like Fried Cherry Pie and Cotton Candy

Feeling state fair deprived this year? Worry not, because you can get milk that tastes like fried cherry pie, banana taffy, caramel popcorn, and cotton candy to satisfy your yearning for the annual summer festivity.

The dairy producer Borden is back with its state fair-inspired milks–specifically based on the State Fair of Texas. The newest flavor is caramel popcorn, which honestly sounds delightful and like it would do wonders mixed with coffee. The banana taffy flavor is a returning and award-winning option.

Back by popular demand is the brand’s cotton candy flavor, which of course is a bright blue color. The fried cherry pie flavor, however, is not mentioned on the brand’s website but was spotted by Instagrammer @snackgator in stores. Whether the flavor is new or not, it’s definitely worthy of recognition. You can’t call it a line of state fair flavors without a fried one!

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Delish