These State Fair-Inspired Milks Come in Flavors Like Fried Cherry Pie and Cotton Candy

Kelly Allen, Delish Dairy September 14, 2020

Feeling state fair deprived this year? Worry not, because you can get milk that tastes like fried cherry pie, banana taffy, caramel popcorn, and cotton candy to satisfy your yearning for the annual summer festivity.

The dairy producer Borden is back with its state fair-inspired milks–specifically based on the State Fair of Texas. The newest flavor is caramel popcorn, which honestly sounds delightful and like it would do wonders mixed with coffee. The banana taffy flavor is a returning and award-winning option.

Back by popular demand is the brand’s cotton candy flavor, which of course is a bright blue color. The fried cherry pie flavor, however, is not mentioned on the brand’s website but was spotted by Instagrammer @snackgator in stores. Whether the flavor is new or not, it’s definitely worthy of recognition. You can’t call it a line of state fair flavors without a fried one!

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Delish

Related Articles

Dairy

Borden Dairy Awarded USDA Contract to Provide 700 Million Servings of Nutritious Dairy Products for Families in Need

May 12, 2020 Borden

Borden, one of America’s favorite dairy companies founded in 1857, was awarded the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) largest contract through its new Farmers to Families Food Box Program as part of the Coronavirus Farm Assistance Program (CFAP). The contract will enable Borden to supply 700 million servings of fresh fluid milk for free to qualifying 501(c)3 organizations starting this Friday, May 15.