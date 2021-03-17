‘This American Dairy Farmer’ Video Series Developed to Build Trust in Dairy

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Local dairy farmers are working with American Dairy Association North East to share their farming stories with consumers in a new video series called, “This American Dairy Farmer.” The series launches Saturday, March 13, at 10 a.m., on ADA North East’s Facebook page, and aims to help consumers make a personal connection with those who produce their food.



Each story will profile a dairy farmer from ADA North East’s six-state region, offering a behind-the-scenes look at their families and farm heritage, and why they are so passionate about dairy farming. The first featured farmer is Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program board member Marie Canon from Canon Dairy Farm in West Middlesex, Pa.

“We want to remind consumers that dairy farmers are people just like them – we raise our children, we’re involved in the community, we have hobbies and interests – and we just also happen to milk cows for a living,” said Canon. “Making that human connection and showing first-hand how much we love the cows and the land, will continue to grow trust in us and the products we produce.”

This American Dairy Farmer was inspired by ADA North East’s “Fun on the Farm” video series featuring local farm families that was developed and shared on social media early in the 2020 pandemic. Consumers were craving consistent content to educate and entertain families while they were at home, and Fun on the Farm met that need with weekly 10-minute pre-recorded videos. Audiences watched and interacted with each farmer host and the series generated 3.5 million views.

“We learned from the viewers with Fun on the Farm that adults were watching along with their kids at home, so to capitalize on that, we decided to launch the new series that would appeal to them,” said ADA North East CEO Rick Naczi. “Since adults make most of the food purchasing decisions in the home, it’s critical that they trust their food sources and there’s no better way to build that trust than by dairy farmers telling their own stories.”

New episodes of This American Dairy Farmer episodes will air every two weeks through August. For more information, contact ADA North East Industry Relations Specialist Cara Itle at [email protected].

###

About American Dairy Association North East

American Dairy Association North East (ADA North East) is the dairy farmer-funded organization funded by participating dairy farmer’s checkoff investment to build demand and sales for milk and dairy foods throughout the local region. Representing nearly 10,000 dairy farm families in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and northern Virginia, ADA North East develops and implements local programs to drive milk and dairy sales at retail outlets and in schools. The organization also conducts consumer education about dairy through events, traditional and social media, and in collaboration with health professionals through National Dairy Council®. ADA North East works closely with Dairy Management Inc.™, the national dairy checkoff organization, to support nutrition research, national partnerships and developing export markets for dairy to bring a fully integrated promotion program to the region. For more information, visit www.AmericanDairy.com.