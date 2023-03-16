This Discount Grocery Store is Pausing the Sale of Eggs—Here’s Why

The dramatic increase in egg prices has been all over the news in the last couple of months. The avian flu, supply chain challenges, and higher input costs are to blame. A dozen eggs today will set you back nearly $4.20 on average, about 110% more expensive than a year ago. That’s bad news for consumers considering that eggs are a grocery staple—Americans consume about 278 eggs per year on average.

Due to the rising price of eggs, Reuters reported earlier this week that discount store Dollar Tree is going to pause the sale of eggs until the fall. Dollar Tree often discontinues or pauses sales of certain items if higher costs make it impossible to keep prices under a certain dollar amount. Thrifty shoppers turn to discount stores like Dollar Tree for great deals on houseware and groceries, like eggs. The baseline price of most but not all products is $1.25—recently increased from $1 to offset higher costs.

This news comes amid an announcement earlier this month that Dollar Tree will be expanding their refrigerated and frozen grocery options. The assortments will be priced at $3, $4, and $5, targeting budget-conscious shoppers. The company plans to add eggs back into their fridges in the fall if the price drops.

