This is Why Canada Has Plenty of Eggs — and the U.S. Doesn’t

With egg prices in the United States at record highs, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is now exploring the ways other countries produce eggs for potential solutions. The department may not have to look far: Just over the border, eggs remain plentiful and affordable in Canada.

“We have not had any shortage of eggs,” says Mike von Massow, a food economist at the University of Guelph, in Ontario. “We can choose from 14 different types of eggs.”

That’s a stark contrast with the U.S., where avian flu and efforts to contain it have wiped out tens of millions of egg-laying chickens, forcing some supermarkets to limit egg purchases and driving restaurant chains like Denny’s and Waffle House to add a surcharge on egg dishes.

