Three Iconic Maine Companies Team Up to Feed Maine Kids

PORTLAND, ME – There truly is nothing like summer in Maine…and to celebrate this extra sweet time of year, three iconic Maine brands–Oakhurst Dairy, Gifford’s Ice Cream, and Wyman’s–are partnering to bring customers one frappulous summer in honor of Oakhurst’s 100th anniversary. During the month of July (National Ice Cream month), visitors to Gifford’s five family-owned stands will be able order three delicious frappes that showcase ingredients from the three Maine companies. Each frappe flavor has been hand-picked by the company’s leaders based on their favorite flavored milk, ice cream, and Maine’s native fruit. To further celebrate Oakhurst’s anniversary, Gifford’s plans to engage consumers at its stands and encourage contributions in support of the Oakhurst After School meal grant program. Both Gifford’s and Wyman’s will match what customers donate up to $1000 each, and the funds will be directed to Full Plates Full Potential–the non-profit organizations that administers the after school meal grant program funding.

Below are the frappulous frappe flavors selected for this partnership that stand visitors can enjoy:

Coffee – John Bennett, President of Oakhurst

Wild Blueberry – Tony Shurman, President of Wyman’s

Strawberry – Lindsay Skilling, CEO of Gifford’s Ice Cream

“When we started thinking about fun ways to celebrate our 100-year anniversary, partnering with other iconic Maine companies like Wyman’s and Gifford’s Ice Cream was at the top of our wish list,” said John Bennett, President of Oakhurst Dairy. “We’ve been providing Oakhurst milk and cream to Gifford’s since 1983 so they can make the ice cream and delicious frappes they serve at their stands–all of these ingredients represent the taste of Maine. We’ve also worked closely with Wyman’s, sourcing Maine’s native berry from them, to make our popular wild blueberry milk and wild blueberry tea. I really appreciate Lindsay and Tony helping us celebrate our 100th anniversary, and for supporting the Oakhurst After School meal grant program.”



Support the Oakhurst After School Meal Grant Program to Feed Maine Kids at Gifford’s Stands

T support Oakhurst After School–a meal grant program with a mission to make sure no Maine child goes to bed hungry–Gifford’s Ice Cream will have donation boxes at their family-owned stands. Gifford’s and Wyman’s will be matching the amount donated by patrons of Gifford’s Ice Cream’s family-owned stands up to $500. Oakhurst After School helps eligible schools and qualified enrichment programs throughout the state provide free after school meals for Maine students who need them. Oakhurst has donated $300,000 to Full Plates Full Potential to fund the grant program through 2023. This funding has helped scale the afterschool meal program school meal program and sustain the program’s infrastructure over time. New sponsors are eligible for up to $8000 in funds, while existing sponsors may apply for up to $5000 in grant funding. Learn more about the Oakhurst After School meal grant program.



“Oakhurst has been our partner for a long time, and we’re excited that Wyman’s recently came on board as our Maine wild blueberry supplier. It’s great to see our three companies come together for such a special reason and to support such a cause that’s incredibly important to Gifford’s family members,” said Lindsay Gifford-Skilling, CEO of Gifford’s Ice Cream. “I really love that Oakhurst invited us to join in on the fun and to share it with our customers this summer. We hope Mainers and visitors alike will come try all of the participating company CEO’s favorite frappe flavors during the month of July–National Ice Cream month!–and give a toast to Oakhurst’s 100 year anniversary right alongside us. I can’t wait to have one frappulous summer!”



Post a Toast to Oakhurst on Social Media for National Ice Cream Day to Win!

You can participate in the National Ice Cream month collaboration and win! All you need to do is:

Look out for social media posts from Oakhurst, Wyman’s, and Gifford’s starting today (July 12th) where each company will ask their customers to tell them their favorite frappe flavor in the comments. Each comment posted will be entered for a chance to win co-branded swag bag that includes: Oakhurst Dairy: branded camp mug, vintage stickers, vintage postcards, flavored milk coupon, chocolate bar, and Kindness, Goodness, Maineness blanket

Gifford’s Ice Cream: one month of free ice cream (four quarts per winner), and a Gifford’s pen and sticker

Wyman’s: coupons for free Just Fruit Cups and bagged fruit, bee and berry enamel companion pins, and wildflower seed packets. On Friday, July 16th, each company will choose three random winners from the comments to receive a swag bag for a total of nine winners. The winners will be contacted via direct message (DM) on social media.

If you visit the stands during the month of July, be sure to post a photo of your frappe on social media tagging Gifford’s Ice Cream, Oakhurst Dairy, and Wyman’s and use #OneFrappulousSummer for the chance to be featured on the company’s Instagram stories.



“Oakhurst Dairy has epitomized the natural goodness of Maine and been part of our state’s heritage for 100 years- that’s certainly something to celebrate! We’re proud to work with a company that honors Maine farmers like we do,” said Tony Shurman, President & CEO of Wyman’s. “Congratulations on a century in business, Oakhurst Dairy. I’m sipping my wild blueberry frappe and toasting you for 100 more!”



About Oakhurst Dairy

Oakhurst is Northern New England’s leading dairy brand and has stood behind every glass of milk and product for 100 years. While the FDA states there is no significant difference between milk from cows treated with artificial growth hormone, Oakhurst made history in 2003 when it asked its milk producers to take America’s First Farmer’s pledge not to use artificial growth hormone. Today, Oakhurst remains committed to the wellbeing of its community through its Giving Goodness charitable donations to local organizations that support healthy, active kids and a healthy environment. The company produces milk and other dairy and juice products from its headquarters on Forest Avenue in Portland, Maine. In January 2014, Oakhurst became a wholly owned subsidiary of Dairy Farmers of America, a dairy farmer-owned cooperative based in Kansas City, Kansas. For more information, visit www.oakhurstdairy.com.



About Gifford’s Ice Cream

Gifford’s is a fifth-generation, family-owned company that still makes ice cream the old-fashioned way – from scratch, with fresh milk and cream from local dairy farms. Their antique Cherry Burrell freezers slow churn the most delicious, creamiest ice cream possible to make the world’s best ice cream in New England for New Englanders. The company has earned numerous international and national “First Place” and “World’s Best” awards for its premium ice cream, frozen yogurt, and sherbet. Gifford’s is also the official ice cream of the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Bruins and has created signature flavors for each team and their fans. As New England’s ice cream, the company sells its products throughout New England and has five famous ice cream stands in Maine. For more information visit www.giffordsicecream.com. Follow Gifford’s Ice Cream on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



About Wyman’s

Based in Milbridge, Maine, Wyman’s was founded by Jasper Wyman in 1874 and is still family-owned by his decendants. Wyman’s is on a mission to help the world eat more fruit. The company is one of the leading growers, processors and marketers of wild blueberries in the world and delivers the product in many forms in addition to frozen – as juice, powder and dried. Wyman’s has 20 products in grocery stores nationwide – straight fruits, fruit blends and their newest product, Just Fruit Cups. In 2020, Wyman’s became the number #1 brand of frozen fruit in the country. Learn more at wymans.com.