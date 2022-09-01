Tillamook CEO: ‘Preserve’ Your Culture at Your Own Peril

Whether it’s a pandemic, a Supreme Court decision, inflation, economic softening, or the never-ending march of technology, when the latest change knocks at our doors, we business leaders turn to our cultures for guidance on how–or whether–to let it in. But perhaps the way we think about “culture” itself is due for a change.

As CEO of Tillamook County Creamery Association–a 113-year-old dairy co-op with an incredible legacy and a recent record of market-leading growth–my bosses are dairy farmers. Whenever I talk with a particular farmer-boss he’s likely to say, “Patrick, we’ve been here for 100 years, and we’ll be here for a 100 more.”

We need to honor our past and hone our future at the same time–and only a fluid organizational culture can allow us to do both.

