Tillamook County Creamery Association Advances Its Long-Time Stewardship Mission With New Packaging Goals

TILLAMOOK, Ore. — Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) – a Certified B Corporation® (B Corp™) – announces ambitious new packaging goals, which demonstrates another way the 112-year-old, farmer-owned cooperative is putting stewardship into action. TCCA intends to achieve the following goals:

Avoid additional and unnecessary packaging while prioritizing the uncompromising quality of its products and the reduction of food waste

Commit 100% of its packaging solutions to being recyclable, reusable, or compostable by 2030

Increase recycled content to 20% (on average) in its plastic packaging by 2025 and eliminate use of all virgin plastic by 2035

Source all virgin paper packaging from Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)-certified materials and use 50% or more recycled fiber by 2025

Educate consumers on actionable ways to reduce food waste and properly dispose, recycle, or re-use Tillamook packages

“Our decision-making around packaging is dynamic as we think about everything from the design, material selection sourcing, and consumer behavior,” said Paul Snyder, Executive Vice President, Stewardship, Tillamook County Creamery Association. “At TCCA, our goal is to provide a great product that’s good for our business, our Tillamook brand fans, and for the environment.”

TCCA evaluates its packaging by conducting thorough, science-based lifecycle assessments (LCAs) and has already completed LCAs for its cheese, yogurt, and ice cream packaging. As part of the LCAs, TCCA measures multiple packaging aspects, such as the greenhouse gas emissions and other environmental impacts associated with material sourcing, transportation, production, and the final destination of Tillamook packaging. More details about TCCA’s sustainable packaging efforts are available here.

“By studying the environmental impact of our current product packaging, we have a clear vision of what alternatives – if any – can help us further reduce our environmental impact,” said Jocelyn Bridson, Director of Environment & Community Impact, Tillamook County Creamery Association. “Our approach to packaging sustainability starts and ends with science. It is complex, data intensive, and absolutely worth it.”

TCCA’s ongoing commitment to packaging and food waste reduction comes at a time when 9.8 million tons of packaging and 133 billion pounds of food waste end up in U.S. landfills each year. Nearly 30% of the world’s food supply becomes waste. This food waste, in turn, ultimately contributes 8% of global greenhouse gas emissions. TCCA is focused on doing its part to help reduce these concerning statistics.

While the stated packaging goals are new, TCCA’s dedication to packaging-related sustainability is not. This year, TCCA introduced the Tillamook® Creamery Collection yogurt served in a reusable cup – a first-if-its-kind offering for the cultured category.

In addition to its own efforts, TCCA has joined forces as part of industry-wide initiatives to promote sustainability. The co-op is an active member of the Sustainable Packaging Coalition in the Innovation Center for the U.S. Dairy’s Packaging Working Group. Additionally, TCCA recently joined an effort to combat global food waste by teaming up with major retailer, Kroger, and hundreds of suppliers worldwide to commit to a reduction of 50% in food waste among TCCA’s own operations by 2030.

Given its long-time commitment to sustainable procurement practices, TCCA was recognized with the 2020 Sustainable Purchasing Leadership Council Award that validates the co-op’s commitment to traceability and transparency across its entire supply chain.

“Our packaging and food waste commitments are vitally important to our sustainability efforts at TCCA, yet stewardship goes well beyond any one aspect of our business,” said Snyder. “Stewardship is truly the heart and soul of TCCA. This means we put our people, our animals, and the environment first – just as we always have since our founding in 1909.”

TCCA abides by six stewardship commitments including: thriving farms, healthful cows, enduring ecosystems, inspired consumers, fulfilled employees and enriched communities. For TCCA, these priorities represent areas of dedication, accomplishment, and continual improvement. Highlights of TCCA’s 2020 stewardship efforts, include:

Creating a $4 million COVID-19 relief fund. When the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the lives of employees and the people who live and work in the communities where Tillamook operates, the co-op stepped up with a relief fund to provide direct support to local businesses in the rural hometowns of Tillamook and Morrow counties.

When the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the lives of employees and the people who live and work in the communities where Tillamook operates, the co-op stepped up with a relief fund to provide direct support to local businesses in the rural hometowns of Tillamook and Morrow counties. Donating $1.6 million through the “All For Farmers” initiative. In September 2020, Tillamook donated 10% of profits to provide 130 grants to farmers across the country and to protect at-risk farmland through a partnership with the American Farmland Trust.

In September 2020, Tillamook donated 10% of profits to provide 130 grants to farmers across the country and to protect at-risk farmland through a partnership with the American Farmland Trust. Complying to the Farm Animal Welfare Program with 100% participation. All milk used in Tillamook products came from suppliers adhering to the Farmers Assuring Responsible Management (FARM) industry-leading animal care standards.

All milk used in Tillamook products came from suppliers adhering to the Farmers Assuring Responsible Management (FARM) industry-leading animal care standards. Becoming a Certified B Corporation®. Tillamook earned the distinguished B Corp certification representing a collective effort to build a purpose-driven company committed to doing good.

Tillamook earned the distinguished B Corp certification representing a collective effort to build a purpose-driven company committed to doing good. Reducing water use by 4 million gallons. Tillamook dramatically reduced water consumption at the Tillamook manufacturing facility – representing a 2.7% net reduction over the previous year.

Additional details of TCCA stewardship activities are featured in the “Good is Something We Make Together” Stewardship Report available at Tillamook.com.

About Tillamook County Creamery Association

Founded in 1909 as a farmer-owned cooperative, Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) recently achieved the distinction as a Certified B Corporation® (B Corp™) and prides itself on its commitment to bringing to market the most consistent, best tasting, highest quality dairy products made in the most natural way possible. Guided by the belief that everyone deserves real food that makes them feel good every day, Tillamook® produces internationally recognized, award-winning cheese as well as exceptional ice cream, butter, cream cheese spreads, yogurt and sour cream, made with unwavering values that never sacrifice or compromise quality for profit. TCCA is owned by almost 80 farming families, primarily based in Tillamook County, Oregon. TCCA operates production facilities in Tillamook and Boardman, Oregon and employs more than 900 people throughout the state. The Tillamook Creamery is the largest tourist attraction on the coast of Oregon and one of the most popular in the state, attracting more than one million visitors each year. For more information on TCCA and Tillamook, visit Tillamook.com.