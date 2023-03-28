Tillamook Cream Cheese Spreads Take Over Iconic Bagel Shops Nationwide, for One Day Only

Tillamook County Creamery Association  Dairy March 28, 2023

TILLAMOOK, Ore. – At Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA), we believe our  cream cheese spreads are the best-tasting option out there. But that’s just our humble opinion, (based  on a century of dairy-making expertise and a whole bunch of international awards), and our lawyers told  us we had to be clear about that.*  

That said, we’re so convinced that bagel and cream cheese lovers everywhere will agree with us that  we’re inviting you to try our spreads. Free. For one day only on Wednesday, March 29, Tillamook will  take over four iconic bagel shops across the country. Get the details on the Tillamook Taste-Over events  at BetterCreamCheese.com, or read on… 

Made with no gums and no fillers, Tillamook Cream Cheese Spreads are thick and creamy, with bold,  cream cheesy flavor. Our spreads are also made without artificial preservatives and artificial flavors. Did  we mention we only use ingredients that you can pronounce? In fact, our Original flavor cream cheese  spread is made with just four ingredients: cultured pasteurized milk and cream, whey protein  concentrate, skim milk and salt. It’s that simple, which is why it’s so simple to see why our spreads are  the best.*  

*(Pesky legal disclaimer again – that’s just our opinion, but it might have something to do with why  Tillamook Cream Cheese Spreads are the fastest-growing soft cream cheeses in the country, out-pacing  Philadelphia®, Kite Hill®, and private-label brands. 1 Just sayin’.) 

Bring on the bold!  

At Tillamook Taste-Over events, breakfast lovers will be greeted with the opportunity to sample all five  Tillamook Cream Cheese Spread flavors, and the option to swap their usual spread for a free bagel with  Tillamook Cream Cheese Spread.  

Tillamook Taste-Overs will take place on March 29 at each of the following locations:  

• Zucker’s Bagels Bryant Park in New York City at 1065 6th Avenue from 8am to Noon EST  • Kismet Bagels in Philadelphia at 1700 Samson Street (Rittenhouse Square) from 8am to Noon EST  • Holey City Bagels in Charleston at 43 Cannon Street from 8am to Noon EST 

• Solomon’s in Sacramento at 730 K. Street from 9am to 1pm PST  

“When the team at Tillamook asked us about taking over our bagel shop for the day, it was easy for us  to say yes!” said Jacob and Alexandra Cohen, Founders of Philadelphia’s Kismet Bagels. “We’re all about  using the best possible ingredients in our bagels. And Tillamook is one of our favorite cheese brands, so we knew their cream cheese spreads were going to be amazing. Although we typically make our own  cream cheese spreads in-house, with Tillamook disrupting the cream cheese aisles in stores, we were  glad to partner with them. The bold flavors from Tillamook are a delicious match with our crunchy on  the outside, fluffy on the inside bagels…if we do say so ourselves!” 

We got your bagel covered. Literally. 

Bagel and cream cheese fans who can’t make it on March 29 can visit BetterCreamCheese.com to  download a buy-one-get-one coupon for Tillamook Cream Cheese Spread to use at their local grocery  retailer. Tillamook is also offering free shipping on all orders that include cream cheese spread at  Shop.Tillamook.com through April 30.  

“Yes. A lot of brands can say their stuff tastes better than the other guys. But really, that decision comes  down to the real experts – the consumers,” said Kate Boltin, Vice President, Brand Marketing, TCCA. “So,  we are excited to create this opportunity for bagel and cream cheese fans to try us out and we’re even  more excited for them to share with us what they think. We think they’ll find that our cream cheese  spreads taste the way cream cheese should taste.” 

Step-up your spread! 

Tillamook Cream Cheese Spreads are available now in five bold flavors: Original, Seriously Strawberry,  Very Veggie, Chive & Onion and Jalapeño Honey. Judges at national cheese contests love our spreads  too, with Seriously Strawberry taking top honors in the Spreadable Natural Cheese Category at the U.S.  Championship Cheese Contest this year, and Chive & Onion and Very Veggie receiving Gold Awards at  the International Cheese and Dairy Awards in 2022.  

Tillamook Cream Cheese Spreads are available across the country at Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway and  many other grocery stores across the country. Find Tillamook Cream Cheese Spreads at a store near you  at Tillamook.com/where-to-buy or shop online at Shop.Tillamook.com. 

1 % sales increase, Soft Cream Cheese, Brands >$10K in sales, Total US, Latest 52 Weeks ending 2-26-23, IRI POS.

About Tillamook County Creamery Association 

Founded in 1909 as a farmer-owned cooperative, Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA)  recently achieved the distinction as a Certified B Corporation® (B Corp™) and prides itself on its  commitment to bringing to market the most consistent, best tasting, highest quality dairy products  made in the most natural way possible. Guided by the belief that everyone deserves real food that  makes them feel good every day, Tillamook® produces internationally recognized, award-winning  cheese as well as exceptional ice cream, butter, cream cheese spreads, yogurt, and sour cream, made  with unwavering values that never sacrifice or compromise quality for profit. TCCA is owned by a group  of farming families, primarily based in Tillamook County, Oregon. TCCA operates production facilities in  Tillamook and Boardman, Oregon and employs more than 900 people throughout the state. The  Tillamook Creamery is the largest tourist attraction on the coast of Oregon and one of the most popular  in the state, attracting more than one million visitors each year. For more information on TCCA and  Tillamook, visit Tillamook.com.

