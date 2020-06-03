Tillamook Taps Sparkloft Media for Elevated Social Media Presence

PORTLAND, Ore. – Known for its top-quality, best-tasting dairy products, including cheese, ice cream and yogurt, among others, Tillamook County Creamery Association (Tillamook) has tapped Sparkloft Media to produce consumer-facing social media content. As one of the preeminent brands in the food and beverage category, the farmer-owned dairy cooperative will rely on Sparkloft’s social media insight, innovative animation and production styles, and background in CPG content creation, to keep Tillamook fans and followers entertained and up-to-date on all important news, releases and recipes.

Consumer purchasing habits have dramatically shifted due to present-day circumstances, putting a stronger emphasis on brands’ social media efforts. Additionally, with at-home cooking and experimental baking leading social trends, it’s more important than ever to stay on the cusp of social relevance. In the case of Tillamook, an organization holding a strong position within grocery stores around the nation, its content calendar, planned months in advance, had to be quickly repositioned with more relevant stories that inspire, as consumers shelter in place while enjoying dairy products in new and exciting ways.

The partnership between Sparkloft Media and Tillamook initially began with a project in 2018, with Sparkloft providing consumer sentiment analysis on brand perception and flavor trends. Sparkloft encourages social media fans to like, comment and follow Tillamook at: https://www.instagram.com/tillamook/.

About Tillamook Founded in 1909 as a farmer-owned cooperative, the Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) prides itself on its commitment to bringing to market the most consistent, best tasting, highest quality dairy products made in the most natural way possible. Guided by the belief that everyone deserves real food that makes them feel good every day, Tillamook has earned top awards for their cheese, ice cream, sour cream, butter, cream cheese and yogurt products made with unwavering values that never sacrifice or compromise quality for profit. The TCCA is currently made up of almost 80 farming families, primarily based in Tillamook County, Oregon. Tillamook operates production facilities in Tillamook and Boardman, Oregon and employs nearly 900 people throughout the state. The Tillamook Creamery is the largest tourist attraction on the coast of Oregon and one of the most popular in the state, attracting more than one million visitors each year. For more information on Tillamook, visit Tillamook.com .

Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, Sparkloft Media has specialized in social media from its inception, leading insights-driven and human-centric conversations and content for clients around the world. Sparkloft Media supports its clients with social media strategy, content marketing, community management, trend reporting, social media co-ops, training and education, social commerce, integrated campaigns and influencer programs.

For more information, visit sparkloftmedia.com .