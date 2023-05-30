Tofutti Adds Smoked Cream Cheese Flavor

Cranford, New Jersey — Tofutti Brands, Inc. (OTCQX Symbol: TOFB) is expanding its line of dairy-free cream cheeses by introducing a new flavor, Better Than Cream Cheese Smoked. Smoking cream cheese has gained a cult following since becoming popular on social media last year, highlighting America’s hankering for smoked foods. Better Than Cream Cheese Smoked joins the company’s current flavors Plain, Whipped Plain, Garlic & Herb, and Herbs & Chive. What inspired Tofutti’s smoked flavor?

“Jerky, everyone loves jerky,” says Gabriel Palmer, Operations Manager. “We wanted to see if we could mimic that savory, smoky flavor, but without the meat, obviously.” All Tofutti products are vegan, making any animal ingredient a nonstarter. A combination of natural smoke flavors and bits of plant-based jerky give Better Than Cream Cheese Smoked its smoky flavor.

Tofutti gave customers their first taste of Smoked at Natural Products Expo West in March and it was met with resounding approval. “Not a single person who tried it didn’t like it,” says Tofutti’s Marketing & Public Relations Manager Gerry Pugliese. “That’s beyond encouraging . . . now we just need to get it into stores.” That will take time, Pugliese explained. “We’ve been in talks with major supermarket chains, but these things move slowly.”

But to get Smoked into the hands of customers as soon as possible, Tofutti has partnered with PlantX.com, making Smoked available for purchase right now. PlantX is an online marketplace for plant-based, vegan products, so teaming up with PlantX makes a lot of sense. “As a company passionate about promoting sustainable and healthy food choices, we’re thrilled to collaborate with this renowned brand in the plant-based industry,” says PlantX Founder Sean Dollinger. “It’s truly an honor to work hand in hand with their team to introduce their newest flavor and bring more exciting plant-based options to the market.” All of Tofutti’s vegan cheeses and sour cream products are sold on PlantX.

Smoked is part of a series of initiatives that Tofutti has undergone to keep pace with the increasingly competitive plant-based market. Last year, the company unveiled new packaging and branding, which in April earned Tofutti a winning spot in the 2023 Graphic Design USA American Package Design Awards. “We’re keeping our legs churning,” adds Pugliese. “Tofutti has been around for forty years, no sense stopping now.”

Find Tofutti Better Than Cream Cheese Smoked at www.plantx.com.

About Tofutti Brands Inc. Founded in 1981 in Manhattan, Tofutti Brands Inc. develops and distributes a complete line of plant-based, dairy-free, vegan products. The company sells dairy-free foods including vegan cheese products, sour cream, dips, and frozen desserts. Tofutti Brands Inc. is a proven innovator in the food industry and available throughout the United States and internationally. Tofutti’s product line includes plant-based frozen dessert pints, Tofutti Cuties®, vegan cheese products, which includes Tofutti Better Than Sour Cream®, Better Than Cream Cheese®, American cheese slices, Dippity Doo Dah dips, and Better Than Ricotta Cheese®; products that are Kosher-Parve, Halal, and vegan. For more information, visit www.tofutti.com.

