Torres Small Urges Protections For New Mexico Dairy Industry

Calling the dairy industry “one of our biggest agriculture commodities,” U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small, D-N.M., is urging U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and U.S. Department of Agriculture Sec. Sonny Perdue to enforce provisions of the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) to protect New Mexico dairy farmers.

She also is encouraging the Trump Administration to better understand the state’s dairy industry and the impact in New Mexico of federal policies that benefit dairies in other parts of the country.

Tariff rate quotas (FRQ) that are part of the USMCA will increase U.S. imports to Canada and are “really crucial for dairy producers across the country,” Torres Small said in a recent telephone interview.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Las Cruces Bulletin