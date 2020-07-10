Trimona Combines Authentic Bulgarian Yogurt with Superfoods to Create a Delicious, Healthy Yogurt Snack

PORT JEFFERSON, N.Y. — Trimona Foods Inc, maker of the Trimona Bulgarian Yogurt brand, last week announced the launch of a new line of Superfood yogurts. Each Trimona Superfood cup has billions of vital probiotics, 5,000 milligrams of superfoods, Proviotic (a powerful pathogen inhibitor) and NO added sugar (Trimona uses Monk Fruit, a plant-based zero-calorie sweetener).

“Yogurt consumers have been looking for healthy, no added sugar, alternatives for a while,” said Atanas Valev, Trimona Foods’ founder and Chief Yogurt Officer. “We have been working on these products for almost two years and are delighted with the result. Our products combine the healthy benefits of our non-strained, grass-fed organic yogurt and superfoods (like Matcha, Maca, Spirulina, Chlorella Turmeric, Ginger and others). We’d like to think of our new line as Yogurt 2.0. It is arguably the healthiest yogurt snack in the market. It is a truly innovative line of products that will bring incremental sales to the yogurt isle,” said Valev.

Starting this week, Trimona is debuting three new Trimona Superfoods products at Whole Foods and other stores in the Eastern US:

Protect (Acai + Beets)

Refresh (Matcha + Maca)

Revive (Turmeric + Ginger)

To support the new line, Trimona will launch a series of marketing and promotion campaigns, with a focus on social media and consumer promotion. The insides of all aluminum foil lids have a preprinted coupon, valid for future purchases.

Trimona Superfood Yogurts are keto-friendly and made with A2A2 grass and herb-fed, organic milk and ingredients. The suggested retail price for Trimona Superfood Yogurt is $1.79 per 5oz single-serve cup.

For more information about all Trimona products, please visit www.trimonafoods.com