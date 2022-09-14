Troia Foods Focuses On E-Commerce Efforts Powered By Pepper to Provide a Next Level Customer Experience

MONTEREY, CALIF and NEW YORK – Troia Foods, one of the most well-respected and deep-rooted dairy and fine food distributors in California, announced its partnership with the e-commerce technology company Pepper to power their customer ordering and payments experience. The online platform will seamlessly integrate with their ERP and provide all Troia customers a faster, streamlined, and more reliable ordering and payments experience accessible on phone or computer.

“Launching online and mobile ordering using Pepper’s unique platform has made our business stronger,” said John Troia, CEO of Troia Foods. “It simplifies both our lives and our customers’ lives immensely! Our family business has undergone many changes over the years, but this is by far one of the best ones.”

Since partnering with Pepper, Troia has seen an influx of sales, reduction in order entry errors, and more satisfied customers. Switching payment processing to Pepper also dramatically reduced the time sales representatives spend collecting checks from customers.

“The app has made my life so much easier. I have gained valuable time back to focus on other important things in my business.” – Troia Foods Customer, Mohammad S., Crave Subs

Troia Foods is family owned and operated, built on multiple generations within the gourmet food industry. With a steadfast mission to delight their customers, they are the ultimate farm to fresh provider to many local restaurants. Adopting Pepper is the latest step Troia Foods has taken to change and evolve their family business to provide a better experience for their customers. Their commitment to innovation and customer service made partnering with Pepper an easy and natural choice.

“We are honored to be a part of the Troia family business history,” said Chetan Narain, CTO of Pepper. “Getting the opportunity to help real people elevate their business is what we strive to do. Our team at Pepper is committed to working alongside the Troia team to unlock their full potential and create the best experience for their customers.”

The Troia Foods mobile app can be found in the App Store, Google Play Store, and at troiafoods.pepr.app. Customers can log in from any device to compose an order from their order guide, discover new items and the latest promotions from the catalog, or make a payment in only a few clicks.

Pepper’s mission is to modernize the food supply chain with its full service online ordering catalog and payment system that helps food distributors reach their full potential by growing sales, saving time, and lowering expenses. Pepper generates transformational results for its partners, with clients seeing an average of 20% in sales growth, 77% reduction in order entry time post-adoption, and 92% buyer satisfaction.

About Troia Foods

Troia Foods is a generational family owned and operated business that offers thousands of perishable fresh food items with service to local areas around Monterey, California. They proudly support many local vendors, suppliers, growers and artisans with a strong commitment to innovation, local sourcing, and customer service – making them industry leaders. Troia Foods ensures customers nothing but the finest and freshest products. They are the ultimate ‘farm to table’ food source of northern California . For more information visit, www.troiafoods.com

About Pepper

Pepper is a leading e-commerce platform built for food distributors that is easy and intuitive for their customers to use. Today, clients across the US and Canada use Pepper to power their e-commerce experience for thousands of restaurants, grocery stores, and convenience stores. For more information, visit www.usepepper.com.