TruMoo from Dairy Farmers of America (DFA) is Launching TruMoo Zero

TruMoo®, a farmer-owned brand from Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), is launching TruMoo Zero whole chocolate milk, a new higher protein and lower sugar innovation with all the rich and creamy taste of regular chocolate milk.

Designed to appeal to consumers who seek added benefits from their beverages, TruMoo Zero provides 13 grams of protein, which is 50 percent more protein than regular chocolate milk and no added sugar.

“We know that many consumers today are interested in increasing protein consumption and reducing sugar intake,” says Rachel Kyllo, chief marketing officer of Dairy Brands at Dairy Farmers of America. “TruMoo Zero provides these benefits while delivering the same great taste that TruMoo chocolate milk fans love.”

Made with real dairy milk, TruMoo Zero is lactose free and naturally delivers eight grams of complete protein from dairy, plus five more grams from an innovative milk protein concentrate, which adds dairy goodness without the gritty texture that can accompany high-protein beverages.

Kyllo adds, “We hope both kids and adults will enjoy this protein-packed chocolate milk, which is delicious on its own as a snack or treat, but can also be used to punch up the protein for post-workout options like smoothies or overnight oats.”

TruMoo Zero will be available in 48-ounce extended shelf-life (ESL) bottles as well as 64-ounce fresh bottles. The products will be sold at most Target stores nationwide and select west coast and northeast area retailers, including Albertson’s, Shaw’s, Market Basket, Walmart and Stop & Shop. For more details or where to find TruMoo products near you, visit trumoo.com.