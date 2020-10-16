Tumultuous Times for Magic Valley Dairy

BUHL — The Magic Valley dairy industry has gone through brutal lows and record highs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Back in early April, restaurant closures tanked dairy demand so dramatically that some Magic Valley farmers had to dump their milk. A lot of Idaho milk ends up as cheese, butter and cream, and about 60% of that goes to restaurants. When restaurants stopped buying, much of the Magic Valley dairy industry started hurting.

“For a short period of time there, milk had zero value,” StoneX Director of West Coast Dairy James Carr said.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: MagicValley.com