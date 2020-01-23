Two Good Greek Lowfat Yogurt Adds Two New Flavors to Its Delicious Portfolio: Raspberry & Mango Hibiscus



Two Good® Greek Lowfat Yogurt is the leading lower sugar option on the market with 80% less sugar than the average Greek yogurt*, and we’re excited to share that it’s expanding its portfolio with two delicious new flavors: Raspberry & Mango Hibiscus!

As the biggest innovation of the yogurt category and a top 10 food and beverage innovation overall in 2019**, Two Good is the first-of-its-kind, effectively addressing an important consumer concern, sugar. Created by Danone North America, the leading yogurt maker in the U.S., each Two Good yogurt cup contains 3 grams of total carbohydrates, 12 grams of protein and 2 grams of total sugar per serving, compared to an average Greek yogurt at 11 grams of sugar per 5.3 oz.

Two Good is now available in 10 flavors: Blueberry, Strawberry, Vanilla, Peach, Mixed Berry, Coconut, Black Cherry, Plain and recent additions Raspberry and Mango Hibiscus. In addition to being gluten-free and Non-GMO Project Verified, Two Good can also fit into a keto-friendly lifestyle***.

