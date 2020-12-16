Two Good Yogurt Addresses Food Waste by Launching New Product Line Utilizing Verified Rescued Produce™ in Partnership with Full Harvest

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Danone North America’s Two Good® Yogurt is tackling food waste with the introduction of its Good Save™ product line, wrapping a year of commitment to positive impact for people and the planet for the brand. In partnership with Full Harvest®, Two Good ‘Good Save’ uses Verified Rescued Produce™ to create lower sugar yogurt products with the goal of reducing food waste at the farm level. The product line is setting the standard for the emerging rescued foods market and is the first dairy product to utilize 100% Verified Rescued Produce™. The initial offering features Meyer Lemons that are 100% verified rescued, with plans to launch additional flavors in 2021 and beyond.

In the United States, one-third of edible produce1 gets wasted at the farm level. What’s more, 30-40% of our food supply is wasted annually – good, nutritious food that could otherwise feed families in need – equal to $218B of monetary loss, 21% of our landfill content, and 21% of all agricultural climate resources2. By purchasing Two Good® ‘Good Save™’ yogurt, consumers can be part of actively helping to reduce food waste at the farm level.

“As a purpose-led brand committed to the well-being of our planet and its people, Two Good knows food waste is a problem across the industry that could not be ignored. By rescuing fruit that would have been otherwise wasted and creating this innovation, we are taking purpose a step further by building an even more sustainable business model while also prioritizing the planet,” shared Surbhi Martin, Vice President of Marketing at Danone North America. “Alongside our partners at Full Harvest, our team pledged to make a positive impact on food waste with the introduction of our Good Save product – a commitment to our planet and communities that is underscored by donating 100% of profits during Earth Week in April of this year to food rescue organizations City Harvest and We Don’t Waste, and launching the industry’s first one-for-one model with our One Cup, Less Hunger program this fall.”

The lemons in Two Good ‘Good Save’ yogurt would otherwise have been wasted due to overproduction, a lack of secondary markets for the farmer, or cosmetic blemishes. The program leverages the combined expertise of Two Good and Full Harvest, creating a product that has a positive impact on the environment, while providing consumers with an opportunity to vote with their dollars, and join in the fight against food waste. Two Good ‘Good Save’ yogurt is the first product to use the Full Harvest Verified Rescued ProduceTM seal – the highest standard for on-farm food waste reduction verification. What’s more, Two Good ‘Good Save’ has 2g of sugar per serving, which is 80% less than average Greek yogurt.*

“With the launch of the Two Good ‘Good Save’ line in partnership with Full Harvest, Danone North America is at the forefront of the food waste reduction movement and is helping farmers get the most from their harvests,” said Christine Moseley, Founder and CEO of Full Harvest. “We’re thrilled to help Two Good make a great tasting product by creating a sustainable and resilient supply chain made of Full Harvest Verified Rescued™ Meyer lemons.”

Full Harvest works directly with farmers to identify produce that will go to waste, and to connect those farmers with food companies’ buyers on its digital marketplace. The end result: less waste, more nutritious food going to consumers, and more economic opportunity for farmers. Full Harvest is the only company that can provide independent, third party verification that the food a customer sources from farms would otherwise have gone to waste – in other words, ‘Verified Rescued™‘.

Two Good Greek Lowfat Yogurt is part of the world’s largest Certified B Corporation, Danone North America, and recognizes that food waste plays a critical role in our collective relationship with the climate and our stewardship of the planet. Good Save is continuing the brand’s effort to lead with acts, not ads. For more information about Two Good and Good Save, please visit http://goodyogurt.com.

1 Source: Santa Clara

2 Source: USDA

* Two Good: 2g total sugar, average Greek yogurt: 11g total sugar per 5.3 oz serving*

