Two Scholarships Available for Dairy Promoters from American Dairy Association North East Region  

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – American Dairy Association North East is offering two scholarships for college students who have completed one year of post-secondary education and are interested in agriculture, dairy product marketing, dairy manufacturing, agricultural communications, journalism or dairy product nutrition. Applications are due December 31.

Applications for the $500 Leo Briggs Memorial – American Dairy Association North East Scholarship must have exhibited leadership in dairy promotion and is open to students from the ADA North East region – New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and northern Virginia.

Applicants for the $1,000 Dawn Houppert Memorial – American Dairy Association North East Scholarship must be a current or former dairy ambassador or dairy princess from New York.

“These scholarships are an investment in the future of the dairy industry,” said New York dairy farmer and ADA North East President Audrey Donahoe. “We encourage current and former dairy promoters from within the region with an interest in the dairy industry or agriculture industries to apply.”

Completed applications must be submitted online and must include essay responses and a current college transcript.

The applications are available on AmericanDairy.com under “For Farmers/Scholarships and Grants.” Completed applications must be submitted online by December 31.

For more information about the Leo Briggs Memorial and Dawn Houppert Memorial scholarships, contact ADA North East Director of Consumer Confidence Beth Meyer at bmeyer@milk4u.org.

