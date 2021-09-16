TX Dairy Processor Adds Additional Layer of Biosecurity to Safety Protocols: Sees Uptick in Safety Compliance

Canyon, TX – Lone Star Dairy Products recently addressed the spread of dangerous pathogens via foot traffic, shoes, and floors, by adding the Patho3gen Solutions UVZone Shoe Sanitizing Stations to their suite of safety engineering protocols. The Texas dairy processor saw an immediate measurable improvement to safety compliance while providing a visible sign of safety to their employees, vendors, and customers.

“The UVZone shoe sanitizing stations, when strategically placed at our Canyon, TX facility, not only provide a visible sign of safety but have helped drive measurable compliance improvements in other activities like hand washing, taking our culture of hygiene to new levels.” Dave Soler- Continuous Improvement Manager, Lone Star Dairy Products

USDA estimates put the annual total cost of foodborne illness at $17.6 Billion, with biological contamination as the most common cause of food product recalls in the U.S. Direct costs to food manufacturers per recall are conservatively averaged at $10 million, excluding potential fines and civil claims.

The Food Manufacturing industry shoulders a burden during the pandemic as worker movement restrictions and absenteeism, changes in demand of consumers, closure of food production facilities, and financial pressures in the food supply chain force the adoption of new solutions and protocols.

The UVZone Shoe Sanitizing Stations use an exclusive combination of Ozone+UVC light via Corning® HPFS® Fused Silica (High Purity Fused Silica). The units are placed at the facility’s critical hygiene transition zones to improve biosecurity by eliminating germs carried in on shoes to floors.

The UVZone is on average 110 times more effective than UVC light alone, eliminating up to 99.999% of common disease-causing microorganisms including E. coli, Listeria, MRSA, C. diff, Candida Auris, and Klebsiella Pneumoniae; and leaves zero coronavirus residue on footwear in 8 (eight) seconds.

About Lone Star Dairy Products

Lone Star Dairy Products processes over 2M pounds of high-quality milk each day. The Texas facility is engineered with the most advanced processes, including parallel production lines, “mix proof” designs, and incorporates some of the industry’s strictest employee and customer safeguards in biosecurity, including specialized air filtration systems, fine particle exclusion, and metal detection for eliminating foreign material. http://www.lsdp.com/

About UVZone

The UVZone shoe disinfection technology is UL Certified disinfection equipment using a multi-patented combination of Ozone (O3) + UVC light to disinfect shoe soles and reduce the microbial load of indoor environments. Proven to be 110x more effective against common disease-causing microorganisms, and over 24x more effective at eliminating coronavirus 229E (the surrogate standard for testing efficacy against SARS-CoV-2), than UVC alone it eliminates up to 99.999% of common pathogenic microorganisms, including bacteria and fungi, and left zero (0) coronavirus residue on footwear. The UVZone Shoe Sanitizing Station is manufactured in an ISO 9001 facility in the U.S.A., is easy to use with any footwear or shoe cover, and plugs into a standard outlet.

About PathO3Gen Solutions

PathO3Gen Solutions’ sole mission is to create cleaner and safer environments. The privately held Florida-based company holds multiple patents on its technology and equipment.

www.patho3gen.com social media @patho3gensolutions