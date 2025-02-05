U.S. Championship Cheese Contest Announces 2,414 Entries 

MADISON, WI – With one month remaining until the renowned 2025 United States Championship Cheese Contest®, dairy manufacturers across the country are ready for a robust competition for the coveted title of U.S. Champion. Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA), proud host of the Contest, announced that dairy businesses representing 31 states submitted 2,414 entries of cheese, butter, cultured products, and dry dairy ingredients across 117 classes for evaluation.

“This impressive number of entries underscores the deep significance of this competition to the nation’s dairy manufacturers,” said Kirsten Strohmenger, WCMA Contest Director. “When shoppers spot the prestigious Contest seal on a winning product, they recognize it as a mark of exceptional quality and craftsmanship, earned through the expertise of our judges and the competition’s rigorous technical standards. We’re proud to offer this platform for dairy processors of all sizes to elevate their products and grow their businesses.”

On March 4 and 5 at Resch Expo in Green Bay, Wisconsin, a team of highly qualified dairy processing experts from across the United States will carefully evaluate each product and calculate a precise score based on attributes such as flavor, body, texture, salt, color, finish, packaging, and others. These Preliminary Rounds of judging will be open to the public from 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. on both days.

Gold, silver, and bronze medals will be awarded to the three highest-scoring entries in each of this year’s 117 distinct classes. Championship Round Judging and a ceremony announcing the 2025 U.S. Champion will be closed to the public, but cheese lovers everywhere can watch the event live online at USChampionCheese.org and Facebook.com/USChampionshipCheeseContest at 2:00 p.m. (CT) on Thursday, March 6.

Hosted biennially by WCMA since 1981, the U.S. Championship Cheese Contest is the nation’s premier cheese, butter, yogurt, and dry dairy ingredient competition. Additional information about the competition is available at USChampionCheese.org.