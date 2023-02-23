U.S. Championship Cheese Contest Announces Top 20 Finalists

GREEN BAY, WI – Out of 2,249 entries in the 2023 United States Championship Cheese Contest, just 20 cheeses remain in the hunt for the title: U.S. Champion Cheese. Over the past two days in Green Bay, Wisconsin, a team of 42 elite cheese judges have evaluated entries from 35 states based on their technical merits, including flavor, texture, appearance, and taste.

The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, the Contest host organization, is now pleased to announce – by order of class number – the names and makers of the cheeses being judged for the top prize.

Class 2: Cheddar, Medium (Three to Six Months)

Cheese Name: Cheddar

Maker: Dillon Sylla

Company: Associated Milk Producers Inc.

Location: Blair, Wisconsin

Class 4: Cheddar, Aged One to Two Years

Cheese Name: Cracker Barrel Aged Reserve Cheddar

Maker: Manufactured by Agropur – Weyauwega

Company: Lactalis Heritage Dairy

Location: Weyauwega, Wisconsin

Class 6: Traditional Waxed Cheddar, Mild to Medium

Cheese Name: Roelli Haus Select Cheddar

Maker: Team Roelli

Company: Roelli Cheese

Location: Shullsburg, Wisconsin

Class 8: Natural Rinded Cheddar

Cheese Name: Lucky Linda Clothbound Cheddar

Maker: Redhead Creamery

Company: Redhead Creamery

Location: Brooten, Minnesota

Class 12: Baby Swiss Style

Cheese Name: Baby Swiss Wheel, Rindless

Maker: DV Team 2

Company: Guggisberg Cheese

Location: Millersburg, Ohio

Class 13: Swiss Style Cheese

Cheese Name: Founder 56 Emmentaler Swiss

Maker: James Yoder

Company: Rothenbuhler Cheesemakers

Location: Middlefield, Ohio

Class 19: Provolone, Mild

Cheese Name: Mild Provolone Cheese

Maker: Cuba Team 3

Company: Great Lakes Cheese

Location: Cuba, New York

Class 23: Parmesan

Cheese Name: Organic Copper Kettle Parmesan

Maker: Team Lake Country Dairy

Company: Schuman Cheese

Location: Turtle Lake, Wisconsin

Class 38: Gouda, Aged

Cheese Name: Europa

Maker: Arethusa Cheese Team

Company: Arethusa Farm Dairy

Location: Bantam, Connecticut

Class 45: Washed Rind/Smear Ripened Semi-soft Cheeses

Cheese Name: Whitney

Maker: Jasper Hill Farm

Company: Jasper Hill Farm

Location: Greensboro Bend, Vermont

Class 47: Pepper Flavored Monterey Jack, Mild Heat

Cheese Name: Pepper Jack

Maker: Juan Torres

Company: Glanbia Nutritionals

Location: Twin Falls, Idaho

Class 48: Pepper Flavored Monterey Jack, Medium Heat

Cheese Name: Ghost Pepper Jack

Maker: Jim Falls Cheese Team

Company: Associated Milk Producers Inc.

Location: Jim Falls, Wisconsin

Class 54: Open Class: Semi-soft Cheeses

Cheese Name: Cello Fontal

Maker: Lake Country Dairy

Company: Schuman Cheese

Location: Turtle Lake, Wisconsin

Class 55: Open Class: Hard Cheeses

Cheese Name: Vintage Cupola American Original Cheese

Maker: Team Door Artisan Cheese Company

Company: Red Barn Family Farms

Location: Egg Harbor, Wisconsin

Class 56: Open Class: Cheeses with Natural Rind

Cheese Name: St. Malachi

Maker: Team Doe Run

Company: The Farm at Doe Run

Location: Coatesville, Pennsylvania

Class 59: Open Class: Hard Cheeses, Flavored

Cheese Name: Rumiano Pepato Dry Jack

Maker: Rumiano Cheese

Company: Rumiano Cheese

Location: Crescent City, California

Class 77: Hard Goat’s Milk Cheeses

Cheese Name: Hootenanny

Maker: Goat Rodeo Team

Company: Goat Rodeo Farm & Dairy

Location: Allison Park, Pennsylvania

Class 83: Hard Sheep’s Milk Cheeses

Cheese Name: Sweet Annie

Maker: Landmark Creamery

Company: Landmark Creamery

Location: Belleville, Wisconsin

Class 86: Soft & Semi-soft Mixed Milk Cheeses

Cheese Name: Breezy Blue

Maker: Kingston Cheese Team

Company: Kingston Creamery

Location: Cambria, Wisconsin

Class 88: Hard Mixed Milk Cheeses

Cheese Name: Wegmans Three Milk Gouda

Maker: Todd Pontius

Company: Old Chatham Creamery

Location: Groton, New York

A complete list of gold, silver, and bronze medalists by class is available now at USChampionCheese.org.

The 2023 U.S. Championship Cheese Contest winner will be named via livestream at USChampionCheese.org at 2:00 p.m. (CT) on Thursday, February 23.

The U.S. Championship Cheese Contest, initiated in 1981, is the nation’s premier technical cheese, butter, and yogurt competition and this year marks the 21st biennial edition.