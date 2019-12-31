U.S. Dairy Innovations Lead to Successful Partnerships in Global Food, Beverage Markets

GREEN BAY – Most Wisconsin dairy producers recognize the need to help promote increased consumption of dairy products by consumers within the United States and throughout the world. They also understand that once milk leaves the farm, they lose control.

Under federal law, farmers are required to pay 15 cents for each 100 pounds of milk they sell into a “checkoff” program that’s overseen by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to promote and advertise their products. Ten cents goes to local and regional programs and 5 cents goes to fund national programs such as Dairy Management Inc. (DMI), a nonprofit responsible for promoting milk and other dairy products.

DMI Senior Vice President of Producer Relations Stan Erwine spoke to the more than 200 dairy producers and other industry professionals during the recent Alltech Dairy School held at Lambeau Field.

