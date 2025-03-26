U.S. Wholesale Egg Prices Plummet, but Volatility Remains

Egg prices in the US fell sharply in March after supply improved – but risks from avian flu and other market factors keep long-term prices unpredictable.

Wholesale egg prices in the US declined by 39% in mid-March, according to the US Department of Agriculture’s agricultural marketing service, marking a sharp drop from record highs earlier in the year.



The fall follows an easing of supply constraints, as no major outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) have been reported this month.

For food manufacturers reliant on eggs as an ingredient, the price drop provides some short-term relief. However, uncertainty remains regarding future supply conditions.

