University of Tennessee Center Continues Leadership to Enhance Regional Dairy Income

KNOXVILLE — The University of Tennessee Center for Profitable Agriculture and Department of Animal Science are combining their expertise with experts from Kentucky and North Carolina to enhance the success of regional dairy businesses.

The team, led by Liz Eckelkamp, the UT Extension dairy specialist, and Hal Pepper, a CPA financial specialist, has been awarded a $6 million grant from USDA Agricultural Marketing Service as part of the agency’s Diversifying Income and Adding Value by Manufacturing Dairy Products-Phase 2 efforts.

Eckelkamp and Pepper were selected in October 2019 to lead the USDA-sponsored Tennessee Dairy Innovation effort to help Tennessee producers develop innovative dairy products, and this award is an extension of that work.

