UNNICO to Soon Launch Plant-Based Dairy Products in Terra Cotta Packaging

There are plenty of plant-based yogurts on the market at this point, and a lot of them are really good. However, for those who are health or environmentally conscious, many of these yogurts pose a problem — sugar content and plastic. Some yogurts can contain up to 20 grams of sugar, and plastic is the most common packing for yogurt. UNNICO is entering the crowded plant-based yogurt to provide a sugar-free plant-based yogurt packaged in ceramics.

I spoke with Nicolas Riggio, the founder of UNNICO, on the phone this week to talk about the company’s products and the upcoming market launch. Riggio said that the company will be launching six initial products in the market sometime in March or April. UNNICO’s oat-based yogurt will come in four flavors, plain, bourbon vanilla, strawberry, and mixed berry. The coconut cream yogurt will come in three flavors, strawberry cheesecake, caramel salt, and cookies and cream. None of the yogurts will contain added sugars but will use an alternative sweetener called allulose that doesn’t raise blood sugar at all.

