USDA Appoints Members to National Fluid Milk Processor Promotion Board

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the appointment of eight members to serve on the National Fluid Milk Processor Promotion Board. All appointees will serve three-year terms, effective July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2024.

Newly appointed members are:

Jay Bryant, Reston, Va. (Region 3)

Scott Shehadey, Fresno, Calif. (At-large, processor)

Reappointed members are:

Joseph Carson, Martins Ferry, Ohio (Region 6)

Timothy Kelly, Phoenix, Ariz. (Region 8)

Terry Dana, City of Industry, Calif. (Region 9)

Ann Ocana, Phoenix, Ariz. (Region 12)

Rick Struble, San Marcos, Calif. (Region 15)

Jaclyn Cardin, La Farge, Wis. (At-large, processor)

The board was established by the Fluid Milk Promotion Act of 1990 to develop and administer a coordinated program of advertising and promotion to increase the demand for fluid milk products. It is composed of 15 fluid milk processors from 15 geographic regions and five at-large members. More information about the board is available on the AMS National Fluid Milk Processor Promotion Board webpage.

AMS policy is that the diversity of the board should reflect the diversity of its industries in terms of the experience of members, methods of production and distribution, marketing strategies, and other distinguishing factors that will bring different perspectives and ideas to the table. When submitting nominations, the industry must consider the diversity of the population served and the knowledge, skills and abilities of the members to serve a diverse population.

Since 1966, Congress has authorized the development of industry-funded research and promotion boards to provide a framework for agricultural industries to pool their resources and combine efforts to develop new markets, strengthen existing markets and conduct important research and promotion activities. AMS provides oversight of 22 boards, paid for by industry assessments, which helps ensure fiscal accountability and program integrity. More information about these programs is available on the Research and Promotions Programs webpage on the AMS website.